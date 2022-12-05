Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs. 49ers in Week 13

The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers met on Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium for a Week 13 matchup between two teams on winning streaks, but it was Kyle Shanahan’s squad that extended their’s another week.

Miami had a few pop plays, including long touchdowns to Trent Sherfield and Tyreek Hill, but they were stagnant for most of the game due to Tua Tagovailoa’s inaccuracy and a reluctance to run the ball.

Defensively, the Dolphins were beaten by seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy, who looked better than expected in Shanahan’s quarterback-friendly system. He relied heavily on running back Christian McCaffrey, who put up an impressive performance in both the rushing and receiving game.

Here’s how Dolphins fans reacted throughout and after the contest:

Trent Sherfield is that guy. #FinsUp Lowkey didn’t know he had jets like that 🤣🤣 — 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙨🐬 (@FinsPhanatics) December 4, 2022

Whatever Dolphins LB is on McCafrey in the passing game is gonna be a tough ask all afternoon — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 4, 2022

And the defense did amazing on that first drive! Held to a field goal, almost an interception, a sack by Baker/Phillips, containing the run, pressuring the QB! — 𝙈𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙋𝙪𝙢𝙖 𝙅𝙧 (@MikePuma_) December 4, 2022

What an absolute joke of a call. That was not pass interference on Kader Kohou. Good defense, Kader. #MIAatSF — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 4, 2022

Tua is tight.. Needs to relax. — U. K. Redphin. (@owendaly24) December 4, 2022

Pay Christian Wilkins, now — Alex Masferrer (@amasonsports) December 4, 2022

Thankful Tyreek Hill is on my team — D (@DoubleD_299) December 4, 2022

Why are Alec Ingold and Jeff Wilson blocking Nick Bosa??? — Mike Masala (@Mike_Masala) December 4, 2022

That’s the best X has looked all year. Huge INT! — James Profetto (@JamesProfetto) December 4, 2022

49ers mediocre O looking like putting up 500 yards on our D. When will someone sack Boyer??? — LUFC LS25 (@EastLeedsLad) December 4, 2022

I remember when people were upset we signed a “washed up” Ingram — Danny ‘Drip’ Marino (@DannyDripMarino) December 4, 2022

Wasn't on Tua, imo. Jeff Wilson just inexplicably collapsed when breaking off his route. https://t.co/0TRDHSTO47 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 4, 2022

This one is on Tua. I'm ok with him having a bad week after what he has done this season, but he needs to come out firing next week. — 3BrothersCards (@3BrothersCards) December 4, 2022

What a throw Tua, Tyreek Hill is such a cheat code — 🇨🇩🇸🇱 (@8Flavs) December 4, 2022

PLEASE JUST CUT MIKE GESICKI — Justin (8-3) (@ffsBenfica) December 4, 2022

This Dolphins defense is giving up too many yards after contact. Has to stop immediately. #FinsUp — Adam (@awilhelm1528) December 5, 2022

I have no faith in this dolphins defense — Kevin Rogers (@marino13882) December 5, 2022

Smart to pull Tua, back up OTs and the 49ers are going to pin their ears back at this point. Protect your players and move on to next week. #FinsUp — Pete Tatro (@PeteTatro) December 5, 2022

That’s what going to happen when you have guys off the street tryna block nick bosa. Bad bad day out west. Regroup and move on — Thomas McCloughan (@sports_tommy) December 5, 2022

and ofc skylar thompson puts the icing on the cake with a pick 🥴 — jorgie 🪐 (@saintjorgie) December 5, 2022

People actually thought Skylar Thompson is good too. — MissUnderstood (@GigiakaD) December 5, 2022

Road games always tough especially across the country whole other coast road game. we will bounce back . Still let’s go dolphins — dave pein (@MrPein13) December 5, 2022

Tua played maybe his worst game as a Dolphin today. He missed so many throws today. Oh well. Maybe get back to winning next week. #MIAvsSF — Michael D. Teems Jr. (@michaelteemsjr) December 5, 2022

Tua had his worst game of the year, turns out he’s human. Dolphins will be fine, deep breath everyone. — Hawk (@HawkinsTJ) December 5, 2022

Everyone call down… this was always going to be tough, the niners are a really good team and we still stayed with them, barring a refs call with Mike it could of been very different! We move on and I love my Dolphins 🐬 If there was a game to lose it was today TBC… — Miami Dolphins UK (@MiamiDolphinsUK) December 5, 2022

