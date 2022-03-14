Fans react to Teddy Bridgewater agreeing to sign with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins made some of the more surprising news on Monday when it was reported that the team had agreed to a one-year deal with former Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, although it can’t be finalized until the start of the new league year.

General manager Chris Grier made it known that the Dolphins were looking for a veteran backup quarterback this offseason. However, not many believed that Bridgewater would be the one to be coming to Miami. If the deal does get finalized, they’ll have a backup that’s capable of winning games if Tua Tagovailoa goes down, and that’s something that has happened early in his career.

Here’s how fans reacted to the news.

Tua gonna get his job taken by Teddy Bridgewater now😭😭😭 https://t.co/uclQvaBZ7n — •𝔼𝕝𝕖𝕔𝕥𝕣𝕚𝕔 𝔼𝕜𝕖𝕝𝕖𝕣• (@ElectricEkeler) March 14, 2022

Teddy Bridgewater will take over for tua by week 8 — Kyle14499 (@Kyle4149) March 14, 2022

I love Teddy Bridgewater to Miami. Smartest thing the dolphins have done in years — 🏎️ (@Garrett_16_46) March 14, 2022

Oh boy! I can’t wait to hear the Teddy Bridgewater > Tua arguments. P.S- I’ll be part of the conversation 👀 — Isaac Edelman (@IsaacEdelman) March 14, 2022

Teddy Bridgewater is the literally the face of a rebuild and collects millions upon millions for it 😂 the guy won fr — #7thBurg🤩 (@4getit_) March 14, 2022

Teddy Bridgewater to the Dolphins. Is there a QB controversy in Miami, or is this merely a good insurance policy? https://t.co/VE0EY4xvzk — Wyatt Nun (@WyattNun) March 14, 2022

Homecoming for Teddy Bridgewater is very good for Miami. Perfect player profile for what the Dolphins need with Tua in 2022 — Ryan Booher (@RyanBooher6) March 14, 2022

Teddy Bridgewater is a solid backup quarterback and could a good mentor for Tua Tagovailoa. A much better backup then Jacoby Brissett. — Joseph Conlin (@conlin_joseph) March 14, 2022

Feels like we’ve been talking about Teddy Bridgewater being a good fit with the Dolphins for a long time. Finally here. — Will Manso (@WillManso) March 14, 2022

Teddy Bridgewater is definitely putting Tua on notice — Why am I (@AlwaysN_Trouble) March 14, 2022

I don't care what anyone says

Teddy Bridgewater gives you a better chance to win a football game than Tua. — J Messiah (@messiahpicks) March 14, 2022

Dolphin fans are gravely underrating Teddy Bridgewater, this ain’t Jacoby Brissett. We already have a locker room that has low faith in Tua, if Teddy B is looking great in practice… I don’t know guys. — Jason Levly (@JLevly) March 14, 2022

Smart move by Teddy Bridgewater to sign with the Dolphins. What's chance Tua plays whole season? The anti-TUA fans already want Teddy to start — F-in Jerry (@jerrythompsonjr) March 14, 2022

