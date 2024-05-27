Fans react to special Craig Counsell thank-you video at American Family Field
Fans reacted to the return of Craig Counsell, now manager of the Cubs, at American Family Field on May 27.
An argument between Boston Red Sox reliever Chris Martin and Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Quintin Berry caused a bench-clearing confrontation at Fenway Park on Sunday.
A league without a fully operational Acuña is a less interesting, less enjoyable league. His absence will be loud.
Scott Pianowski analyzes who's been helping fantasy baseball managers win or causing frustration a month into the season.
Andy Behrens has a fresh batch of priority adds to help give your fantasy team a boost, led by a player set to make his season debut.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman break down all the new Statcast hitting metrics released by MLB, the Phillies success that’s led to them to being the first team to 30 wins this season, the Angels continuing to be a disappointment and other news from around the league.
Next up on the list: Walter Johnson.
The Kings have a lot of positive assets, but they need to be active to improve around De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Week 5 of the fantasy baseball season has arrived. Fred Zinkie offers up some key pieces of pitcher strategy to start the week off right.
Bill Walton was one of a kind and lived life to its fullest, even more than his résumé as one of the game's greatest.
Acuña fell to the turf while running on the base paths.
Bluder coached Iowa for 24 years. She's retired at the conclusion of the Caitlin Clark era.
Fox Sports will televise one home game for each remaining Pac-12 team.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go where no pod has gone before after the NFL Draft. They identify the biggest winners and losers in the fantasy world. This is totally an original idea so don't fact check us. Behrens also reveals the four biggest debates he had when putting together his rookie dynasty rankings.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up his blueprint for conquering the final days of Week 6.
Dan Titus shares three takeaways from this fantasy basketball season for managers to remember next season.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
The biggest question looming over the NBA draft combine this week: How will Bronny James do?
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde unpack the latest update on the House v. NCAA case, react to Twitter beef happening at Colorado, and the worst Kentucky Derby names ever.
The Celtics now hold a 2-1 lead over the Cavaliers in their Eastern Conference semifinals series.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down what he learned from a recent industry draft, one month into the 2024 MLB season.