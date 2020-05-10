Khabib, fans rush to Twitter after Justin Gaethje's win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

Justin Gaethje broke out a dominant performance and beat Tony Ferguson with a fifth-round TKO at UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night — the UFC’s first card back amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gathje called out Khabib Nurmagomedov after winning the interim lightweight title, too, saying he wanted to fight the Russian champion next.

Nurmagomedov, who many expected would fight Ferguson next if he had beaten Gathje, initially shared just two words on Twitter after the fight.

Nurmagomedov did congratulate Gaethje just minutes later.

Some fans were disappointed that we wouldn’t get to see a Ferguson-Nurmagomedov bout in the future.

Others, though, were just happy to see an incredible fight — and were thoroughly impressed with Gaethje’s performance.

