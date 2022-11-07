Fans react to Rams’ back-breaking loss to Bucs as season spirals further

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read

Fans seem to be coming to the conclusion that the Rams aren’t going to repeat as Super Bowl champions this year. After losing to the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, the Rams dropped to 3-5 on the season, the same number of losses as they had all of last season.

This loss to Tampa Bay was especially painful. The Rams were up 13-6 in the fourth and had a 13-9 lead with one minute left in the game. The Bucs were out of timeouts, yet the Rams still let Tom Brady move the ball down the field and score a game-winning touchdown with 9 seconds left.

It was as deflating a loss as the Rams have suffered under Sean McVay, and fans are reacting accordingly.

