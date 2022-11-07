Fans react to Rams’ back-breaking loss to Bucs as season spirals further

Fans seem to be coming to the conclusion that the Rams aren’t going to repeat as Super Bowl champions this year. After losing to the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, the Rams dropped to 3-5 on the season, the same number of losses as they had all of last season.

This loss to Tampa Bay was especially painful. The Rams were up 13-6 in the fourth and had a 13-9 lead with one minute left in the game. The Bucs were out of timeouts, yet the Rams still let Tom Brady move the ball down the field and score a game-winning touchdown with 9 seconds left.

It was as deflating a loss as the Rams have suffered under Sean McVay, and fans are reacting accordingly.

The defense did their part once. The offense essentially asked the defense to win this game by themselves. That’s a near impossible ask. If your defense allows 16 points, an offense with this talent should win the game every damn time. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) November 7, 2022

Rams are simply a bad football team and have been pretty much all year — Vinny Calabrese (@VinnyCal) November 7, 2022

Need to go take a walk. Last week stung — but have gotten used to the SF regular season pain. What just happened was unacceptable in this regime. There will be massive ramifications and changes across the board. McVay hasn’t dealt with this yet. — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) November 7, 2022

Not running it back. 9 games left and you can only lose 3 more if you want to maybe have a shot at the playoffs. What a joke really. You can blame injuries but at the end of the day this has been a mismanaged offense. — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) November 7, 2022

I knew we wouldn’t get that first down. I knew we wouldn’t throw for it. I could see that strategy with Goff, who McVay didn’t trust, but you gotta just find a guy for 5 yards there. You have to. Matthew throws a pick or fumbles it’s still better than this. — HD Wags (@Wags_Official) November 7, 2022

What happened to the Rams? — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) November 7, 2022

This is one of the sorriest football teams I’ve ever watched, the roster construction is awful, the playcalling is horrible, we’re so conservative by nature that our best player is sliding rather than trying to get a 1st down because why would he! We don’t try to get 1st downs — Steve Rebeiro (@steverebeiro) November 7, 2022

There are a lot of “ifs” you can point to…quite simply this is not a good team. — Ry (@JustRyCole) November 7, 2022

“Bend, but don’t break” — Warstrike99 (@DFSWarstrike) November 7, 2022

Um, you do realize Tom Brady will pick apart a pathetic defense with a minute left and no timeouts, right? — David Moore (@dvmoore312) November 7, 2022

