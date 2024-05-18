Fans react to proposed site of new arena in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — We have our first look at the proposed site for a new arena here in Oklahoma City.

Voters approved a nearly $1 Billion arena back in December, but up until today, nobody knew where it might be.

New arena set to open in 2029

With a proposal in place, we wanted to see what fans thought.

“It seems like a super great area and I’m always down for a new arena,” Cale Cooper, Thunder fan said.

Excitement is building around Oklahoma City as Thunder fans and concert goers are excited for the idea of a new arena downtown.

“I’m a huge Thunder fan and I think it’s done great things for our city, so I would love to see a new stadium and keep the Thunder around for a little longer as well,” Cooper said.

“I’m even more excited because we always go over there by The Myriad Gardens,” Tranesha White, Thunder fan said. “So, just to have it like even more centralized, it makes it feel like it’s the center of Oklahoma City.”

On Friday the city announced that the address of the location for the new arena would be, 1 Myriad Gardens, the former site of the Cox Convention Center.

New OKC Thunder arena to be considered Tuesday

“There’s so many businesses that are doing so good from bringing people in for Thunder games, and I think the whole area just built up around it and there’s no reason that’s going to change,” Cooper said. “I think people have been moving here because they see the city getting cool. So, I think that’s just going to keep happening.”

The Thunder organization commented on the announcement:

“We fully support the selection of that site for the new arena and we look forward to what’s ahead for downtown Oklahoma City.”

While the location isn’t official until city council votes on it, Thunder fans are already looking forward to the upgrade.

“I’m just excited overall for all of these new changes and everything that is bringing to our city,” White said.

“I might become a season ticket holder we will see, I’m pumped,” Cooper said.

The Oklahoma City Council will make a decision on the proposed location Tuesday during their regular meeting.

