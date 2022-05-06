Fans react to Phillies' horrific collapse against Mets originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies have suffered some pretty ugly losses in recent years.

None of them are even close to as ugly as Thursday night's dreadful loss to the Mets at Citizens Bank Park.

With a 7-1 lead and just three outs away from a big victory, the Phils allowed seven unanswered runs in the ninth inning, extending their losing streak to four consecutive games.

Phils manager Joe Girardi admitted after the game that the loss is probably the worst he's had since coming to Philadelphia, and it's hard to disagree with him.

As one would imagine, Phillies fans were nothing short of incensed after the game.

that is easily the top 5 phillies loss in franchise history. just disgraceful. absolutely brutal. — Matt (@matttadelphia) May 6, 2022

This by far the Phillies worst loss of the season â€¦. — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) May 6, 2022

I am so glad I just watched hockey tonight — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) May 6, 2022

The Philadelphia Phillies are one giant error pic.twitter.com/xDWmrK9JU6 — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) May 6, 2022

I am struggling to remember the last time a Phillies loss like this has left me speechless and dumbfounded. — Mark Kremer, #1 Biggest Florida Panthers Fan (@mark_kremer) May 6, 2022

Really Phillies? I think Iâ€™m done watching sports. — Andrew Salciunas (@asalciunas975) May 6, 2022

Yikes.

After a loss like that, the outpouring of rage is pretty understandable.

The Phillies take on the Mets again Friday night at CBP. And win or lose, it's hard to imagine any result being more demoralizing than this.