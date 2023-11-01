Fans react to Ohio State No. 1 ranking in first CFP poll: 'You know Kirby's happy'

Ohio State starts the 2023 College Football Playoff era in the top spot.

After top-10 wins against Penn State and Notre Dame, the Buckeyes are at the top of the first set of CFP rankings ahead of No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Florida State.

From calling out former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard to wondering what Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart was thinking, here's how fans are responding to Ohio State's No. 1 ranking on social media

Ohio State fans are wondering where Desmond Howard is right now

OHIO STATE IS RANKED NUMBER 1 @CFBPlayoff . DESMOND HOWARD IN SHAMBLES — Ryan™ (@RyanJKrul) October 31, 2023

Ohio State 'might be the worst #1 team in the CFP era'

Ohio state might be the worst #1 team in the CFP era lmfaooo — Kyle (@KFletchGaming) October 31, 2023

Kirby Smart has bulletin board material

Ohio State ranked #1 over Georgia… you know Kirby’s happy — Jack (@jackhbgd) October 31, 2023

One college football fan sees consistency from the CFP...

This committee shows they are consistent with previous years:



They will overrate Ohio State no matter what. — Carter Gold (@Carters_Gold) October 31, 2023

No. 1 Ohio State coming into Ann Arbor?

Yes please feed me #1 Ohio State coming into Ann Arbor I need it — Derek Rotter (@DRotter_) October 31, 2023

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State ranked No. 1 in first CFP poll: Social media reactions