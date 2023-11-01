Fans react to Ohio State No. 1 ranking in first CFP poll: 'You know Kirby's happy'
Ohio State starts the 2023 College Football Playoff era in the top spot.
After top-10 wins against Penn State and Notre Dame, the Buckeyes are at the top of the first set of CFP rankings ahead of No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Florida State.
From calling out former Michigan wide receiver Desmond Howard to wondering what Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart was thinking, here's how fans are responding to Ohio State's No. 1 ranking on social media
Ohio State fans are wondering where Desmond Howard is right now
OHIO STATE IS RANKED NUMBER 1 @CFBPlayoff . DESMOND HOWARD IN SHAMBLES
— Ryan™ (@RyanJKrul) October 31, 2023
Ohio State 'might be the worst #1 team in the CFP era'
Ohio state might be the worst #1 team in the CFP era lmfaooo
— Kyle (@KFletchGaming) October 31, 2023
Kirby Smart has bulletin board material
Ohio State ranked #1 over Georgia… you know Kirby’s happy
— Jack (@jackhbgd) October 31, 2023
One college football fan sees consistency from the CFP...
This committee shows they are consistent with previous years:
They will overrate Ohio State no matter what.
— Carter Gold (@Carters_Gold) October 31, 2023
No. 1 Ohio State coming into Ann Arbor?
Yes please feed me #1 Ohio State coming into Ann Arbor I need it
— Derek Rotter (@DRotter_) October 31, 2023
Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State ranked No. 1 in first CFP poll: Social media reactions