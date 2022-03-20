Fans react to Michigan's Sweet 16 berth, Juwan Howard's embrace with Tennessee guard

Jim Harbaugh probably tops the most divisive coach list, but Michigan basketball's win over Tennessee, and succeeding reaction, shows people feel all types of ways about Juwan Howard.

Michigan, the 11 seed, shocked 3-seed Tennessee, 76-68, to make it to Howard's second Sweet 16 in as many seasons — and the Wolverines' fifth in a row overall. Hunter Dickinson had 27 points and 11 rebounds and Eli Brooks added 23 points, including some very clutch layups and free throws.

COLUMN: If an 11 seed is Michigan's floor, Juwan Howard has program in a good spot

Rick Barnes and his annual March failures drew plenty of jokes and heartache, too. The Tennessee coach has had some talented teams but has seen the second weekend of the NCAA tournament just once in the past decade-plus.

But much of the focus was on Howard, who's off to an incredible start to his postseason career. Many (probably Wisconsin fans) on Twitter argued that Howard should no longer be coaching after he was suspended for face-grabbing a Badgers coach.

Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler sobs in the arms of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard after their NCAA tournament game.

Others supported Howard and reveled in his performance, even some who aren't Michigan fans.

Then there was the compassionate moment between Howard and an emotional Kennedy Chandler in the handshake line following the game.

Here's what folks were saying:

Awww man, I feel bad for Kennedy Chandler. They way Juwan Howard hugged him got me in my feelings — Hoop City Shy 🏀🏀🏀🗣🎙 (@SharonShyBrown) March 19, 2022

Juwan Howard consoling Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler after Michigan advanced…what an image. — JC Moore (@JCMoore_) March 19, 2022

Rick Barnes is allergic to March, he has had way to much talent in his career to only have 1 final 4 appearance but Vescovi definitely didn’t do him any favors today — Conner Smith (@connersmith98) March 20, 2022

I guess no March Madness commentator is going to opine that Juwan Howard should still be suspended, not coaching? — CLM (@ConMartin) March 20, 2022

Me every time Michigan beats Tennessee in anything 🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/hgQ8NDljVO — TN Wolverine (@OGFields72) March 20, 2022

Even an NBA player had to show Howard some love.

Who said fire Juwan Howard?? Show yourselves — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) March 19, 2022

you got anything to say about Juwan Howard now?????? — Todd (@bleacherbum099) March 19, 2022

Juwan Howard and Chris Webber share a moment after Michigan makes the Sweet 16 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lGaOaiZYZd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 20, 2022

Rick Barnes is not a bad coach, but every terrible thing possible happens to him in March. — Rocco C. (@ElRocco337) March 20, 2022

Elite coaching job @JuwanHoward — Tom Gugliotta (@Dre22_) March 20, 2022

You shouldn't put your hands on people, but these are good tweets.

I don’t blame Tennessee. I wouldn’t want Juwan Howard to hit me either #MICHvsTENN — Melodramatic Manatee (@DramaticManatee) March 19, 2022

The moment Juwan Howard changed the season for Michigan pic.twitter.com/AJ5D4DrN1m — 🇵🇷 (@IRodC1) March 20, 2022

Juwan Howard is a *good* dude. No momentary lapse is changes a lifetime of character.



The man in your post is the REAL guy. — Darryn M. Briggs (@darryn_briggs) March 20, 2022

Michigan's going to its fifth consecutive Sweet 16. Puts the Wolverines in select company.



Longest Sweet 16 streaks since the field expanded….. pic.twitter.com/nWIUgbtPvN — John Gasaway (@JohnGasaway) March 20, 2022

