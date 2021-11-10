Social media tries to make sense of Michigan ahead of MSU in College Football Playoff rankings

Michigan and Michigan State played a football game on Oct. 30, if you're a fan of either team or have a connection to the state of Michigan, you might've heard about it.

Michigan State beat Michigan 37-33 and in the first College Football Playoff poll, the Spartans were ranked ahead of the Wolverines. We fast forward a week later than things have certainly changed. The Spartans are no longer undefeated after a loss to Purdue, and they no longer occupy a better spot in the CFP rankings than their rivals in Ann Arbor.

Tuesday night, the second edition of the CFP rankings were released and after much teasing for the night, the final two spots were unveiled:

• No. 6 Michigan.

• No. 7 Michigan State.

In the latest act of college football rankings making little to no sense, social media became the perfect sounding board for debate. Or, kindly point out that we've seen the two teams play.

Ranking Michigan over Michigan State: weird but whatever, they've played more than one game each



Ranking Michigan over Michigan State while also ranking Oregon over Ohio State: lmao this is tremendous content — Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) November 10, 2021

Michigan over Michigan State seems weird, but remember they haven’t played yet — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) November 10, 2021

Oregon-Ohio State head-to-head matters, Michigan State-Michigan head-to-head does not. Got it. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 10, 2021

The funny thing is, Barta said the committee spent a half hour debating Michigan-Michigan State and there was a final score just sitting there on the screen the whole time. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 10, 2021

have michigan and michigan state played a football game against one another recently — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) November 10, 2021

Sounds like it lasted for about the amount of time it took Michigan to blow its lead over Michigan State 10 days ago. https://t.co/ZepvUlVX4Y — Will Rubin (@WillCRubin) November 10, 2021

While there's a majority of college football fans reminding the committee that Michigan State won the head-to-head matchup. You've got a segment of fans who realize that it's just the second of five rankings and maybe we all just need to chill out.

Did she go to Michigan State?

She's really throwing a tantrum.

Does she know it doesn't really matter in early November anyway? https://t.co/mz5b6NOMuO — Wolverine Steve (@wolverine_steve) November 10, 2021

If Michigan state just wins out they are in…. Why get so fired up on Twitter about it. — Mike Miller (@MMiller113) November 10, 2021

Michigan State is gonna end the season with 3 losses. State fans care way too much about a November ranking — Steady Eddy (@MotownSteady) November 10, 2021

The good news is, we've got three more rankings to argue, commiserate, and complain over.

