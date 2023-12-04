Fans react to Kyle McCord entering NCAA transfer portal: 'Ohio State fans will claim him too'

Kyle McCord is seemingly at the center of the college football conversation.

The Ohio State quarterback entered the transfer portal Monday morning after starting each of the Buckeyes 12 regular-season games in 2023 and leading the team to 11 wins.

McCord finished his first season as Ohio State's starter as a third-team All-Big Ten quarterback.

Here's how college footba;; fans are reacting to McCord entering the transfer portal.

Todd Blackledge: 'This makes absolutely no sense to me'

I’m sorry, but this makes absolutely no sense to me.

For McCord: where can you possibly go to be developed more or be surrounded by a better supporting cast?

For OSU: what QB in the portal right now would definitely be an upgrade to your QB room? https://t.co/Tav3oR6rDk — Todd Blackledge (@Todd_Blackledge) December 4, 2023

Will Kyle McCord transfer 'haunt' Ohio State?

Kyle McCord really gonna go somewhere and haunt us isn’t he — Spilly (@bigmike_1845) December 4, 2023

One Michigan fan is wondering if Ohio State can upgrade at quarterback

Buckeye nation better Devin Brown is the answer because Justin Fields is not sitting in the portal like he was a few years ago… they’re going to have a very hard time upgrading. You know who is probably the best QB in the portal right now? Kyle McCord — 〽️ Sal 〽️ (@AnnArborPaisano) December 4, 2023

Is Kyle McCord on the Joe Burrow path?

Kyle McCord running into Joe Burrow at the airport pic.twitter.com/VzC6hhABrX — THE Bunch of Nuts Podcast (@bunch_nuts) December 4, 2023

'Ohio State fans will claim him too'

Kyle McCord gonna go onto win a Heisman and go to the league be a top 10 QB and Ohio state fans will claim him too — SantaTakeUsTuaTitle (@TakeUsTuaTitle) December 4, 2023

