Fans react to John Calipari introduction at Bud Walton Arena

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bud Walton Arena was buzzing Wednesday night as thousands of Razorback fans got their first look at head coach John Calipari as Arkansas’ new men’s basketball head coach.

There were cheers, laughter and, most importantly for Arkansas basketball fans, optimism when Calipari took to the microphone. He told stories of why he took the job, what kind of coach he is and taking a comedic trip down memory lane with a story of former Razorback Joe Kleine — and the two’s tenure with the formerly New Jersey Nets.

“Very exciting,” Arkansas fan Rachel Bradford said of the introduction. “Atmosphere was amazing.”

Callin’ Coach Cal: Razorbacks welcome John Calipari to The Hill

During his time at Kentucky, Calipari owned a 13-7 head-to-head record against Arkansas. Razorback fans rooted against him, but that’s not without them still respecting him.

“I thought he was a good coach,” Noah Brooks, a freshman at the University of Arkansas, said. “Knew he was good, but, now I like him even more.”

Spencer Bradford said Calipari “coaches his team the right way” and will be a “great” addition to Arkansas. He thinks that could result in a turnaround for Arkansas men’s basketball, which finished 16-17 in former head coach Eric Musselman’s final season.

“He’ll be doing fine,” Spencer Bradford said. “He’ll have all the support from the Razorback fans. You see how many turned out here. It’ll be awesome.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.