Fans react to hiring of Josh McDaniels as Raiders coach. Why one says, ‘This hurts’

Josh McDaniels is headed to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Raiders owner Mark Davis hired McDaniels on Sunday to be the next head coach, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported. He’ll take over for interim coach Rich Bisaccia, who led the Raiders to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth for the first time since 2016 and proved popular with many of the team’s stars.

McDaniels comes in after serving as a longtime assistant with the New England Patriots, including as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

He met with Davis and team president Dan Ventrelle this weekend in Las Vegas. The Raiders did confirm they’ve hired Dave Ziegler, a Patriots exec, as the general manager on Sunday.

The search for a GM and permanent head coach lasted almost two weeks.

News of McDaniels’ hiring drew spirited reaction from Raiders and Patriots fans on social media. Raider Nation seemed a bit split on the choice.

And one New England fan took the news hard, recognizing what McDaniels has meant to the franchise — including helping Mac Jones throw for more than 3,500 yards as a rookie this past season.

“This hurts,” the fan tweeted.

This hurts!



Raiders are finalizing contract with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to become their head coach - Adam Schefter https://t.co/Cqh8evpwh5 — Chris Sanders (@polarbear52710) January 30, 2022

If anyone knows how to maximize Hunter Renfrow it will be Josh Mcdaniels…Mcdaniels is the of slot receivers — Master Marco Polo “El Buki Raider” (@srchilaquilles) January 30, 2022

With Josh McDaniels as head coach of the Raiders ,nothing but good hopes and vibes lets see if he can take this tough team to the playoffs !! — (@Humbertinho__) January 30, 2022

Idk if I like the Josh McDaniels move but I support #RaiderNation regardless — official disco turkey member since 2021 (@thirst4dodgers) January 30, 2022

Hunter Renfrow about to become a hall of famer under Josh McDaniels — Tone (@antonio___ayala) January 30, 2022

I so happy for Josh McDaniels. He’s been a huge part of the @Patriots success over the last two decades.



I have no doubt that he will have success with the @Raiders after lessons learned from his 1st head coaching experience.



I can’t wait for Patriots / Raiders next season. pic.twitter.com/xuQ079De70 — Will D. (@WAD1980) January 30, 2022

Good Luck with the Raiders Josh McDaniels. You were terrific with the Patriots. — Brad (@BradyDerosa) January 30, 2022

If there is anyone able to mentor Josh Jacobs on his pull-out game, it’s Josh McDaniels. — Mr. Payroll Accountant (@I_RobBatt80) January 30, 2022

Some clearly weren’t happy with the hire, favoring other candidates such as former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores.

McDaniels’ record as a head coach with the Denver Broncos (11–17 in 2009 and 2010) and his February 2018 decision to stay on the New England staff after initially accepting the head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts also provided fodder for the doubters.

I'm not at all ecstatic about this Josh McDaniels hire as well as the GM. However I'll stay optimistic and see how this plays out #RaiderNation — King Rickie (@AmbassadorBIGz) January 30, 2022

@Raiders why are you interested in Josh McDaniels when you could hire Flores! This hire will come back to haunt the organization! — aaronnickey (@AaronNickey) January 30, 2022

Unsure about @Raiders hire of Josh McDaniels. Flunked in Denver & bailed on the Colts. Not HC material in my opinion. Happy to be proven wrong. — (@KeefMc80) January 30, 2022

I hope Josh McDaniels makes me regret my disdain for this hire, but I don’t like it, at all. — Jae (@JaeMilliano) January 30, 2022

McDaniels will have plenty of weapons on offense at his disposal in Las Vegas, including quarterback Derek Carr, running back Josh Jacobs, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.