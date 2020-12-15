Fans React After Giannis Antetokounmpo Signs Supermax Extension With Milwaukee Bucks

Image via Getty/ Dylan Buell

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not leaving the Milwaukee Bucks.

After months of speculation swirling around the NBA star, Giannis opted to re-sign with the Bucks and dash the hopes of fans hopeful that the Greek Freak might one day join their favorite team. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Giannis signed on for a five-year, $228.2 million supermax extension, which is te largest deal in NBA history.

Breaking: Giannis Antetokounmpo says he is signing a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP will sign a five-year, $228.2 million supermax extension with the franchise, the largest deal in NBA history, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2020

In interviews around the decision, Giannis said that he was seeking a championship. He admitted to Greek media that he was willing to be demoted from being the star on his team if it meant going all the way. In a tribute to his adopted home after news of the deal broke, he implied that he thinks a championship is possible with the Bucks.

"This is my home, this is my city," he wrote on Twitter. "I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it."

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

Antetokounmpo has arguably been the best player in the league over the last two years. He's led the Bucks to two straight seasons as the winningest team in the NBA, winning the MVP award and falling short in the playoffs both times. With a potential free agency approaching for the superstar, front offices and fans alike were salivating at the idea of bringing in Giannis.

While Giannis, his accountant, and the city of Milwaukee are ecstatic that they were able to strike a deal, that joy wasn't matched by disgruntled fans throughout the league.

WARRIORS ARE NOT GETTING GIANNIS pic.twitter.com/UDZVKUTnZh — ℳ𝒶𝓁𝒾𝓀 👑 (@GoatJames_SZN) December 15, 2020

Knicks fans can throw this away pic.twitter.com/5Vb9xWILHr — PMT memes (@PardonMyMeme) December 15, 2020

Giannis: and that's how I never one a championship pic.twitter.com/EKyCNpfmIu — 🌎S P A C E ☄️C A D E T🌎 (@bay_tompa) December 15, 2020