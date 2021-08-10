Fans React to Erin and Ben Napier's Huge Career News

Photo credit: Instagram/Erin Napier

Erin and Ben Napier have been the hosts of HGTV's Home Town for 5 seasons, and in the meantime, they've also created two additional shows: Home Town Takeover and Ben's Workshop.

Erin took to Instagram on Monday, August 9 to share exciting news with fans about the future of their TV shows.

Luckily for fans, the parents of two took to Instagram to announce that the adventure will continue. Erin happily shared that Home Town will be returning for a sixth season, and Ben's Workshop will be back for round two next year!

Erin's caption showed her excitement for all the big things to come: "We can FINALLY tell you officially, #HGTVHomeTown season 6 and #BensWorkshop season 2 are in production and coming in 2022. I am so proud of you, @scotsman.co!"

Naturally, fans were thrilled by the news, and shared their enthusiasm in the comments:

"❤️best show on hgtv!" said one fan.

"Yay I love watching your shows such wonderful and talented people❤️," added another.

Yet another fan added, "👏👏👏CONGRATULATIONS!❤️ we will be waiting anxiously!"

It's safe to say everyone is excited! We can't wait to see what kind of magic these two bring to the new seasons next year.

(P.S. You can stream all episodes of Home Town, Home Town Takeover, and Ben's Workshop on discovery+.)

