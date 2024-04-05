Fans react to Eric Musselman leaving Razorbacks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Razorbacks fans are reeling Thursday after it was confirmed Coach Eric Musselman is heading to USC.

It has been mixed reaction and a lot of shock that he is leaving from fans. Some hoping he would’ve stayed longer, others saying the change can’t really hurt the program.

Diehard Razorback fans follow every sport on the hill, cheering on the teams through it all, like Katrina Tracy.

“Came out woo piggin, and probably will go to my grave woo piggin,” Tracy said.

So, the news of Razorback men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman leaving for the university of Southern California was unexpected.

“Shock, surprised, but not, he’s had a couple of good seasons, doesn’t surprise me that maybe he might want to take his talents elsewhere,” Tracy said.

Katrina Gray says what she loves about Musselman, is his energy.

“He brought a lot of spirit to the game, he had a way of rallying fans and his team,” Tracy said.

Musselman had great moments at Arkansas, two trips to the elite 8 and a sweet 16 appearance.

Fan and U o fA alumni, Bart Gray said Musselman revived Razorback men’s basketball.

“I understand that he needs to do what he needs to do, and be himself, but he was good for us, and we are glad to have been associated with him,” Gray said.

Gray is sad to see the muss buss leaving but knows the hogs will bounce back.

“It’s a sad day anytime we have a change, I wish him the best of luck, but we still have got a great university and a good athletic director, we’ll be okay,” Gray said.

They all said they wish him the best at USC and they’re looking forward to when they’ll know who will lead the team next.

