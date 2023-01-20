Fans react to Dolphins firing DC Josh Boyer

After a season, in which, the Miami Dolphins made the postseason for the first time in six years, the team began making changes to the coaching staff.

On Thursday, Miami announced that they fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, a holdover from Brian Flores’ staff, as well as three positional coaches.

Boyer’s unit struggled for most of the season, finishing in the bottom-third of the league in a number of metrics. However, they were also hampered by injuries to key contributors on that side of the ball.

When the news broke, fans of the team took to social media. Here’s how they reacted:

Josh Boyer had his moments but consistently put his players, most notably his secondary in a tough position. The Dolphins made the correct decision moving on. — Daniel (@DanielEliesen) January 19, 2023

Bye bye Josh Boyer you bum off with you — L.L🇭🇹 (@Clutch_109) January 19, 2023

Dolphins defense regressed in 2022 and some players I talked to were not in love with the scheme. Now Miami moves on from Josh Boyer. Mike McDaniel now will have his own DC pick to run that defense this year. https://t.co/zHrAH7izTg — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 19, 2023

JOSH BOYER GONE LFGGGGG — EL Chapo (@Team__305) January 19, 2023

No more Josh Boyer 9-men-at-the-line-of-scrimmage blitzes on 3rd & 15 pic.twitter.com/IlBBoYIKeK — alexjandro (@_alexjandro) January 19, 2023

Josh Boyer fired? pic.twitter.com/dEPb4DHAHi — Jesse Saint Facile (@JesseSaintF) January 19, 2023

DC Josh Boyer has been fired by the Miami Dolphins. His Cover 0 scheme just wasn’t working the way it once did. Now McDaniel can bring in his own DC! Great move — Brandon 🐬 (@Finsfan141) January 19, 2023

I never understood the hate Josh Boyer got from Dolphins fan. Defense was fun and chaotic. Undoubtedly they will go to some Vic Fangio disciple and they will probably be fine. But I will always be fans for Boyeresq DCs. — SportsRoc (@SportsRoc2) January 19, 2023

Josh Boyer should have never been retained in the first place but he is the easy scapegoat for this season. This team was poorly coached and just not on the defensive side of the ball. I like McDaniel but there are no more excuses in season 2. Tired of hearing it. — NJ Phins Fan (@rbm3313) January 19, 2023

Josh Boyer will be a DC for another team this year, and they will have a very good defense. Still, this is the right move, provided they replace him with the right guy — Dolphins Brass (@firesalt2000) January 19, 2023

Thanks for your service to our team Josh Boyer. I wish you well in future endeavors. 🐬 — Dolphreaky (@dolphreaky) January 19, 2023

Boyer developed some real undervalued players into gems (Needham, Kohou, AVG) to name a few. That will be missed. Also, Miami has a lot of players specifically brought in for this scheme, so there will be some turnover. — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) January 19, 2023

