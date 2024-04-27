Fans react to Chiefs first round pick of WR Xavier Worthy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Xavier Worthy is the most recent addition to Chiefs Kingdom when he was drafted by the Super Bowl Champions on Thursday.

The Chiefs traded with the Buffalo Bills to move from the 32nd pick to the 28th pick.

“The Bills could’ve used a player like Worthy. “Buffalo is mad!” she laughed. “And I love it!” said Chiefs fan Twiggy Still.

Chiefs fans that FOX4 spoke to said that Worthy would be a fantastic addition to the offense.

“I am excited about how fast he is,” said Chiefs fan Emily Horn. “I’m excited for the long ball and I can’t wait to watch this season.” Still agreed. “We are very, very excited about that pick.”

Worthy set the record for the fastest 40-yard dash at this year’s NFL Combine.

Along with Marquise Brown, Worthy will be a part of a revamped supporting cast for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

“We got a great core of guys; they’ve been working together and they’re going to keep working together,” Still said. I mean I think anybody who’s a Chief is great,” Horn said. “But I know he’s going to add to it and I’m excited to welcome him to the squad.”

