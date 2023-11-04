Fans react to new Chicago Bulls In-Season Tournament court

The NBA is trying something new this year: the In-Season Tournament. Every team around the league will compete in group-stage games with the goal of making it to the knockout rounds, all in an attempt to take home the new In-Season Tournament trophy. And with the new tournament, the NBA has ushered in new courts.

All 30 NBA teams got new courts that will be on display during their respective In-Season Tournament home games. For the Bulls, the court is two shades of red, and the entire floor is painted, as is the theme with all of the league’s new courts.

However, a lot of fans aren’t huge fans of the new court. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions on social media.

The Bears 🤝 This Bulls court Hurts to watch pic.twitter.com/DgvW0KRugU — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) November 4, 2023

I love watching basketball more than almost anything on this earth and I wanna cry after one minute of viewing a game on this Bulls court. There has to be an idea better than this @NBA. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 4, 2023

Looking at the Chicago Bulls court pic.twitter.com/Y1ihme9AkZ — OddsStack (@OddsStack) November 4, 2023

The Bulls court should be illegal. pic.twitter.com/KAbTfQajhS — Jackson Hall (@TonyAquavelva) November 4, 2023

The court tonight tho… 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vBzQjErmUY — Die-Hard Chicago Bulls Fans (@DieHardCBfans) November 4, 2023

This Bulls court is a crime to the eyes. — Luke Lombardi (@LukeL0mbardi) November 4, 2023

The court of the Bulls is too red men 👀🔴🔴🔴pic.twitter.com/baeEKaTQHU — BasketballTV 🏀📺 (@BasketballTV_) November 4, 2023

Naw the bulls court is horrible and the jerseys are somehow worse. pic.twitter.com/2Iuo7CInQX — Dairy Garcia 🥛 (@PoweredByComedy) November 4, 2023

