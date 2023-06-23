Fans react to Brandon Miller being drafted No. 2 overall in the 2023 NBA draft

Sam Murphy
·3 min read

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the Charlotte Hornets selected Brandon miller, the former Alabama basketball stand-out. Miller now becomes the second player in Alabama basketball history to be ranked No. 2 overall, which ties for the highest any player has ever been drafted in program history.

The Hornets are owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan, who has been a Miller fan all along. Miller will be teaming up with NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball to make up one of the best young duos in the sport. The Hornets have struggled to sustain any sort of success over the past decade, so Miller will have the opportunity to get plenty of shots and playing time as a rookie.

Miller shot just under 40% from three in his one year with the Crimson Tide, but it is his versatility and defensive upside that have had franchises salivating the past couple of months. Maybe Bryce Young and Miller can split a place in Charlotte together?

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

