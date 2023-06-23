Fans react to Brandon Miller being drafted No. 2 overall in the 2023 NBA draft

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the Charlotte Hornets selected Brandon miller, the former Alabama basketball stand-out. Miller now becomes the second player in Alabama basketball history to be ranked No. 2 overall, which ties for the highest any player has ever been drafted in program history.

The Hornets are owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan, who has been a Miller fan all along. Miller will be teaming up with NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball to make up one of the best young duos in the sport. The Hornets have struggled to sustain any sort of success over the past decade, so Miller will have the opportunity to get plenty of shots and playing time as a rookie.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Miller shot just under 40% from three in his one year with the Crimson Tide, but it is his versatility and defensive upside that have had franchises salivating the past couple of months. Maybe Bryce Young and Miller can split a place in Charlotte together?

Instant Bucket

Hornets draft Alabama superstar Brandon Miller No. 2 overall INSTANT bucket ♨️ pic.twitter.com/1WDTveBBqo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2023

The Last Decision

In Michael Jordan’s final act as majority owner, Hornets select Alabama’s Brandon Miller at #2 They get the fit they need for their starting five #NBADraft — Ron Carthen (@rcarthen) June 23, 2023

The perfect NBA mold

Brandon Miller is excellent in transition. He can play on and off the triple. Where he’s really effective is shooting the 3-ball. He’s long, strong and athletic. Great half-court player. To me, he checks all the boxes of a wing player. — Jonathan Mathis (@Sportsjudge85) June 23, 2023

Rewriting the record books

Brandon Miller is the 2nd Alabama player to go Top-2 in the NBA Draft. Antonio McDyess went 2nd to the Clippers in 1995. pic.twitter.com/RLvMDgaGD9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 23, 2023

Future roomies!!

Former #Alabama F Brandon Miller has been drafted No. 2 overall by the Charlotte Hornets. Miller joins Bryce Young in Charlotte. — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) June 23, 2023

Not too shabby of numbers...

Former #Alabama guard Brandon Miller has been drafted by the Charlotte Hornets with the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Miller averaged 18.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG and 2.1 APG in one year with the Crimson Tide. He ties Antonio McDyess as the highest pick in program history. pic.twitter.com/37BZ4Oacmy — Austin Hannon (@austinhannon_) June 23, 2023

Not everyone knows ball

Really feel like Charlotte is gonna regret not taking Scoot at 2 Maybe Brandon Miller will be that dude, but my money is on Scoot — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) June 23, 2023

Good thing Skip has never been wrong before

I give Scoot the edge over Brandon Miller, whose 3 NCAA tournament games scared me some. 8 for 41 with the country checking him out??? Just so scary bad. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 23, 2023

A top NBA analyst LOVES the pick

Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson is the right choice by the Hornets. A 6-9 shot-creator and versatile defender over a 6-2 guard. Charlotte will be able to build big lineups alongside Miller and LaMelo Ball, and Miller has P&R playmaking skill to have Ball flourish off-ball. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 23, 2023

That's why we play the game

Brandon Miller is why you play the games. Before the college season it was widely seen as the top two picks were locks and he was barely a top 10 pick. Fast forward to now and he crashed the party. — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) June 23, 2023

The best college basketball player in 2022-2023

The first college player selected in this years NBA Draft. #2 Overall Brandon Miller. Alabama. pic.twitter.com/iH7kFHKaRs — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) June 23, 2023

The new duo

Brandon Miller x LaMelo A new duo in Charlotte! pic.twitter.com/lRlMQslCkE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire