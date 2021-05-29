Fans react to Bethpage Air Show being postponed
The Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach was postponed Saturday due to inclement weather. It is scheduled to happen Sunday.
The Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach was postponed Saturday due to inclement weather. It is scheduled to happen Sunday.
Montoya, a two-time Indianapolis 500 champion who will make his return to the race on Sunday for the first time since 2017, will pilot the third Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet to team up with full-time drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist. The 45-year-old Montoya, no stranger to McLaren Racing as he raced for the team in Formula One in 2005 and 2006, has loads of experience, is intensely competitive and comfortable offering feedback that O'Ward and Rosenqvist were unable to articulate.
She won't do less because the gymnastics federation can't catch up to her superiority.
Phil Mickelson has an imagination few in golf have possessed, along with a skill set that allows him to see shots no one else can. One year at The Players Championship, he was in a bunker blocked by trees with no way forward except to go around them. Mickelson hit 7-iron through a gap so small he didn't tell his caddie what he was doing so no one could talk him out of it.
ATLANTA (AP) Trae Young wanted to make a big impression in his first trip to the playoffs. Shaking off an ugly spitting incident at Madison Square Garden, Young dazzled in the first home playoff game of his career, scoring 21 points and dishing out 14 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 105-94 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their opening-round series Friday night. Spurred on by a raucous crowd of 15,743, by far the largest of the season in Atlanta, the Hawks pulled ahead 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
Virtually all of Canada’s top NBA players, excluding those who are injured, have accepted invitations to attend training camp next month in advance of that country’s last chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Canada will play host to a six-team qualifier in Victoria, British Columbia, that starts June 29. In all, 21 players accepted camp invites from Canada — including 14 of the 16 leading Canadian-born scorers in the NBA this season.
After all, the 20-time major champion will be entered in his first Grand Slam tournament in more than 15 months when play begins on the red clay of Roland Garros in the leafy southwestern outskirts of Paris on Sunday. Consider this summary of his circumstances: Federer has accumulated more operations on his right knee (two) than victories (one, in three matches) since February 2020.
Just days after winning the LFA title, Gregory Rodrigues has gotten the UFC call.
"I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me."
Evan Fournier (Boston Celtics) with a 3-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets, 05/25/2021
Jimmy Smith is making the jump from analyst to play-by-play voice – but it won't be in MMA.
Brentford have been promoted to the Premier League for the first time in their history, as they won the Championship playoffs.
Here are the full schedule, TV and stream information for watching the 105th Indy 500 on May 30 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Mark Eaton is one of the few former players to have his number retired by the Jazz.
Former Kansas City Chiefs QB Alex Smith shared his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' ongoing drama with the Green Bay Packers.
The truck of Trey Hutchens III slowed on the frontstretch after a cut tire and was struck by Johnny Sauter's truck.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum joined ESPN's Rachel Nichols on "The Jump" and responded to Kyrie Irving's comments about racism in Boston.
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers did not like Devin Booker shoving Dennis Schroder in mid-air in Game 3.
The reigning U.S. Open champion will team with Super Bowl winner Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 Champions League Final between Chelsea and Manchester City.
Five-star QB Quinn Ewers was asked why all the high-rated prospects out of the state of Texas were leaving. You can see his answer here: