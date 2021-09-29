Fans react to Bears' purchase agreement for Arlington Park

Alex Shapiro
·2 min read
Bears fans got jokes about Arlington Park purchase agreement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears announced on Wednesday that they’d agreed to a purchase agreement with Churchill Downs Incorporated to buy Arlington Park. While there is still work to be done before the two sides close on a deal, it is a significant step in moving the team out of Soldier Field and to the suburbs.

With the team coming off a brutal loss to the Browns in Week 3, it seemed fans were happy to talk about something other than the product on the field.

Some suggested Soldier Field as the new home of the White Sox.

But many fans also came with jokes about the deal, given the state of the team in recent years.

