Fans react to Bears' purchase agreement for Arlington Park

The Bears announced on Wednesday that they’d agreed to a purchase agreement with Churchill Downs Incorporated to buy Arlington Park. While there is still work to be done before the two sides close on a deal, it is a significant step in moving the team out of Soldier Field and to the suburbs.

With the team coming off a brutal loss to the Browns in Week 3, it seemed fans were happy to talk about something other than the product on the field.

I was a big stay in Chicago guy until I toured SoFi Stadium. Yo, we want to be in Arlington Heights. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) September 29, 2021

Bring back Soldier Field ski jumping! pic.twitter.com/kjKVE8cZ8I — McKie's Disc Jockey Show Lounge (@mckiesdjlounge) September 29, 2021

Some suggested Soldier Field as the new home of the White Sox.

Step 1: Tear down Soldier Field

Step 2: Build New New Comiskey

Step 3: Launch HRs into Lake Michigan https://t.co/UxNeyh217C — Jordan Lazowski (@jlazowski14) September 29, 2021

But many fans also came with jokes about the deal, given the state of the team in recent years.

Some quick math on the Bears movement to Arlington Heights



Arlington Heights Churchill Downs is 36 miles from Soldier Field.



36 miles=63,360 yards



Average Nagy game 2021- 192 yards



So, It’ll take Nagy about 330 games to get the Offense to Arlington. So week 9 of 2040. 📈📈 pic.twitter.com/TEvtWcaYZX — Ryan (I run a better scheme than Nagy) (@Moncada4MVP) September 29, 2021

Congrats on your $632 million Soldier Field renovation investment, Chicago taxpayershttps://t.co/ApC0c13L2C — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 29, 2021

September 8th, 2030: The Chicago Bears finally open $18 billion Verizon Stadium in Arlington Heights after years of delays. The offense gains 57 yards in a 31-3 loss to Green Bay. The next night: The Chicago Jaguars play their first game at Soldier Field, beating the Colts 38-7. — Brian Crozier (@BriCrozier) September 29, 2021

Bears buy land for new stadium.



I pose as a contractor and pretend to build new stadium



Bears are careless and don't do their due diligence, similar to their investment in an O-line or a decent HC



Soldier Field is demolished. New stadium is never built



I've defeated the Bears https://t.co/0BROnSVE83 — Tom Grossi (@tomgrossicomedy) September 29, 2021

