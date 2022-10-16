Fans react to Alabama vs. Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers’ 15 years of pain have finally come to an end as they bested the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday 52-49. The game absolutely lived up to the billing as both sides had plenty of opportunities to win, but ultimately the Tide couldn’t overcome 17 penalties that went for 130 yards.

Alabama still controls its own destiny to the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoffs, but losing to a bitter rival never sits well with anyone, especially after all this time.

The Volunteers will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a few weeks in a winner takes all for the SEC East while Alabama and Ole Miss are gonna be in a race for the West.

Knoxville erupted after the Volunteers shocking upset, just like Alabama Twitter reacting to the unfortunate loss. Look below to see how fans took it:

Rushing the field is overrated

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post. pic.twitter.com/OSdxt26lyU — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) October 15, 2022

The Field Goal is headed to the bars

THE GOAL POST IS ON THE STRIP. I repeat. THE GOAL POST IS ON THE STRIP. #GBO #Tennessee pic.twitter.com/ae6jtTs7QM — Pranav Jadhav (@pranaavj) October 16, 2022

Okay, this is kinda cool

Cool as the other side of the pillow

Story continues

No matter the outcome. B. Young cooler than an iceberg. That young man is poised way beyond his yrs. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 15, 2022

Record for penalties, 17

Bama is the most undisciplined team in the country. Over 100 yards in penalties is disgusting and you can’t win like this. Saban needs to figure it out fast — Cruz Oxenreider (@TheRealCruzOx) October 15, 2022

BOB isn't HIM

Knoxville is MADNESS

It’s mayhem outside the Alabama locker room as they try to leave the stadium. Cops holding off Vol fans. pic.twitter.com/hQKMukf81u — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) October 16, 2022

Peyton partakes

Bryce Young is that dude regardless

Bryce Young is, by far, the best QB in the country even at 70% — Barstool SEC (@SECBarstool) October 15, 2022

The goals are still attainable

I would like to remind all the Alabama fans who are ready to step out in front of a train, Alabama rarely goes undefeated. Every goal is still achievable. — Stacey Blackwood (@Blackwood89) October 15, 2022

Bama vs. Refs

Congratulations to Tennessee and the SEC referees on a hard fought victory — Adam Weil (@AdamWeil22) October 15, 2022

How this wasn't called..

SEC should be embarrassed for this call pic.twitter.com/yvwwUaw3JS — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) October 15, 2022

BOB is a great candidate!

Bryce Young is going to get Bill O'Brien a head-coaching job somewhere with a monster contract that school quickly regrets — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) October 15, 2022

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire