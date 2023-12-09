Fans react to Alabama’s 92-86 loss to Purdue on Saturday afternoon

The Alabama men’s basketball program fell in Saturday’s contest north of the border. The Crimson Tide fell 92-86 to Purdue in Toronto, Canada.

Nate Oats’ squad controlled the first half. Alabama seemed to be clicking on all cylinders on the offensive end. However, the defensive end was a different situation. Purdue big man Zach Edey made things difficult down low throughout the entire game.

In the second half, he and his teammates began to knock down shots. The Boilermakers took the lead in the second half and never looked back. Alabama stormed back at the end but did not have enough gas in the tank to overcome the deficit.

Alabama falls to 6-3 while Purdue improves to 9-1 on the season. After the game, Alabama fans had some mixed emotions toward the outcome of the game.

Roll Tide Wire takes a closer look at some of the fan reactions following the loss on Saturday afternoon.

A step in the right direction

Tough loss but @AlabamaMBB competed HARD…definitely made progress toward being a good basketball team #KeepGrinding https://t.co/xUYiggKkZX — Drew DeArmond (@DrewD977ESPN) December 9, 2023

Rematch?

Good game, we’ll see y’all in March 🤝@BarstoolPU — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) December 9, 2023

35 piece from Sears

What a game from Mark Sears — Austin Randolph (@austinsrandolph) December 9, 2023

Amen

Good fight. Hate the result but certainly surprised me. Let’s get one of these next 2 — Matt Landry (@Landry1117) December 9, 2023

It certainly makes you wonder.

Bediako would have absolutely dominated the paint in this game. — Nov 16 | 7 CT | FOX 🐘🏀 (@UARoundballGuy) December 9, 2023

Take it for what it is worth.

I've played basketball since I was three years old. When Robbie Hummel – an admittedly excellent broadcaster, but who also played at Purdue – is saying that Zac Edey is getting away with stuff on both ends of the floor… well, he is https://t.co/nGnbUVNV4U — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 9, 2023

Bring it on.

good job Alabama Basketball. it was a good fight. these are the games that will pay you. and the games that capture the hearts of fans. Oats said “we will play anybody anywhere”. those are fighting words.roll tide roll. — Dean (@KingDinoRules) December 9, 2023

Speak it into existence.

Encouraging effort by Alabama basketball today. This tough schedule will pay-off come March. — Heath Bloxton (@NotoriousHDB) December 9, 2023

Little harsh

Purdue 92 Alabama 86 Good game…Bama can play with anyone. No answer for Zack Eddy the National Player the year. It's clear Bama will struggle against BIG teams. Good news is officiating sucks as bad in college Basketball as it does in college football. — The Legend from Finebaum (@TheLegend120139) December 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire