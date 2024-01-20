Fans quietly waiting to see where Razorback hoops goes from here
Arkansas’s basketball team finally got off the schneid Tuesday night, taking down Texas A&M, 78-77, for its first SEC win of the season.
Now, the Razorbacks (10-7, 1-3 SEC) remain at home with a chance to build on that momentum against South Carolina on Saturday. The X (Twitter) feed had mixed emotions from Hog fans after beating the Aggies. Some happy for the win, while others are still upset with the start of the season.
Social media has been relatively quiet leading up to the showdown with the Gamecocks, as the Razorback faithful waits to see how things carry over. But there does seem to be a bit more excitement in the air.
Here are some of the posts on X, leading up to Saturday’s tip-off in Bud Walton Arena:
Wake up!
Wake up it's GAMEDAY
🏀 Arkansas vs South Carolina
🕛 12:00 PM
📺 SEC Network
📍 Bud Walton Arena pic.twitter.com/nx36U8k6me
— Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) January 20, 2024
Keeping the swagger
Can Arkansas keep swagger against surging South Carolina? Here's an in-depth look at Saturday's basketball game between the Razorbacks and Gamecocks in Bud Walton Arena #wps #arkansas #razorbacks (FREE): https://t.co/Pdj53c1zSv pic.twitter.com/83bkXGLGjF
— Trey Biddy (@TreyBiddy) January 20, 2024
The block party
It’s a block party, and the whole nation is invited pic.twitter.com/SkhrbtBT8p
— Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 19, 2024
Keys to victory
Keys to victory for Arkansas against South Carolina:
– contain Meechie Johnson
– defend driving lanes
– watch out for the pick and pop and open threes
– don’t put them on the free throw line
– attack offensively
– score more points than the Gamecocks
— JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) January 20, 2024
Today's refs
#Arkansas vs. South Carolina – here's @RazorbackMBB's record in games officiated by today's refs:
Mike Nance 53-23
Don Daily 21-6
Lucas Santos 2-0
2-0 with Nance/Daily, 1-0 with Nance/Santos
More ref stats: https://t.co/hnTLzB3I45
— HogStats.com (@HogStats) January 20, 2024
Two in a row?
🏀 Gameday
Hogs take on South Carolina in Fayetteville at noontime
Let’s go ahead and make it 2 in a row and get a thing going. SECN pic.twitter.com/dYaAnjlKQ2
— fq Arkansas (@fqArkansas) January 20, 2024
Simple question
My takeaway is why is Tramon Mark not on anyone’s SEC fantasy team?
— JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) January 18, 2024
Mark's last seven
Tramon Mark over his last 7 games:
– 20.1 PPG
– 5.3 RPG
– 1.9 APG
– 1.3 BPG
– 0.9 SPG
– 52% FG
– 45% 3P (!!!)
– 85% FT#WPS pic.twitter.com/5Ll5hYmFhB
— Brandon Baker (@BBakerHogs) January 18, 2024
Today's agenda
Mimosas, brunch and Razorback Basketball on the agenda today. Looking forward to seeing everyone at Bud Walton today! #GoHogs!
— NWAHawg (@rustymahan) January 20, 2024
Musselman Minute
Get ready for tomorrow's game versus South Carolina pic.twitter.com/Vsu3STpLkm
— Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 20, 2024
Another nail-biter?
Q:
Do you think Arkansas gets the job done against USC?
I think we might be in for another nail-bitter but I personally think they will #Razorbacks #Basketball https://t.co/t04Pk0BtYc
— Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) January 20, 2024
Not so efficient
Coming into the season I would’ve never imagined that at this stage Arkansas would be ranked 183rd in *Defensive Efficiency👆🅰️🐗
*FYI: Defensive Efficiency = # of PTs a team allows Per 100 Possessions(The Hogs currently allow 1.023 per possession)#Razorbacks #Basketball pic.twitter.com/2hhIKYMYSp
— Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) January 19, 2024
Child please!
Child please! You need to brush up on your Razorback basketball history.
— Neal Mitchell (@SESolarMitch) January 19, 2024
Brazile needs to step up
Dude coasts as much as any guy that has gotten significant minutes in an Arkansas Basketball uniform in my 52 years of following Razorback Basketball.
— Tee (@kchawg) January 18, 2024
Just imagine
Just imagine if the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team would’ve had this Nick Smith Jr. Last year. He’s shooting 45% from three for the Hornets this year. The Hogs and muss May have won a Natty with this guy.
— Jacob W (@Jacoby_27) January 18, 2024
Brrr! Eight degrees
Good Morning Razorback Nation!!!
Eight (8) deesgreees here in the water supply troubled home of the Yellowjackets !!
Go Hogs Go
Beat the Gamecocks!!!
— steven tyler (@steventyle63012) January 20, 2024
Backs against the wall
The Hogs still have their backs firmly against the wall & can ill afford a loss to the Gamecocks Saturday. With GMs @ #22 Miss & Vs #8 UK on the horizon next week their need to continue to build momentum & improve upon their performance against the Aggies is evident👆🅰️🐗 pic.twitter.com/3ZglMJ9ybl
— Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) January 20, 2024
Upset Gamecock fan
They still have us as dogs against the freakin Razorbacks
— Tucker Barnes (@TuckerBarnes07) January 14, 2024
How to watch
How to Watch & More: Arkansas vs. South Carolina, stream, game time #wps #arkansas #razorbacks (FREE): https://t.co/iLg2k0xcVM pic.twitter.com/etWRr0hPi9
— Arkansas on 247Sports (@ArkansasOn247) January 20, 2024