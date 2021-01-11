Fans Are Pleasantly Surprised With Nickelodeon's Presentation of Bears-Saints Game

Image via Getty/Chris Graythen

People may have had their doubts about Nickelodeon carrying the NFL playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears, but those uncertainties were quickly erased.

Whether it was the references to Nick shows of the past or the digestible way of breaking down the NFL rules, the entire thing has been a pleasant surprise. It also doesn't hurt when you have phenomenal touchdown graphics.

The slime after a TD!



The NFL on Nickelodeon 🔥😭pic.twitter.com/E82RqeH3AW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 10, 2021

I’m actually surprised this Nickelodeon NFL broadcast took so long to happen. This is a great idea. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) January 10, 2021

Man, kudos to the @NFL and @Nickelodeon. This is really cute and a great way to get adults...I mean kids...more engaged with the game. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) January 10, 2021

Watching the game on @Nickelodeon ... Cool move by the NFL. Really fun and sweet. Nate Burleson is terrific. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 10, 2021

Former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson usually works as a CBS analyst, but he has been able to alter his commentary to fit Nickelodeon's younger audience.

Nate Burleson saying moving down the field is like homework and the red zone is the test is honestly the best football explanation I've ever heard. — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) January 10, 2021

Nate Burleson is now trying to explain Mitch Trubisky to the kids. “In the NFL, being benched is like being grounded." https://t.co/wZcr96GKXH — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 10, 2021

Nate Burleson explaining to the kids at home what football players do if they have to go to the bathroom during a game pic.twitter.com/ooAwuedk2A — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 10, 2021

Additionally, other cameos helped all of us better understand the sometimes complicated rules of the NFL too.

They got Young Sheldon explaining false start!pic.twitter.com/y7jmwcSFJn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 10, 2021

Nickelodeon explaining NFL scoring to the kids: pic.twitter.com/xVtJ7xUdNE — The IC Workstation (@ClippelBoardy) January 10, 2021

Ultimately, the entire presentation made more people of all ages want to tune in.

My son loves @Nickelodeon but has never sat and watched a football game with me UNTIL today... I appreciate Nick introducing our kids to the game in a fun & entertaining way!! pic.twitter.com/Ofru2DfZbq — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) January 10, 2021

Watching this @NFL playoff game on @Nickelodeon with my 5 year old son is pretty cool! Great idea to keep young kiddos engaged during a football game!! 💡💡💡 — Eric Morris (@UIW_CoachMorris) January 10, 2021

Honestly, the whole broadcast has been spectacular at breaking the game down for kids. Really great job by @Nickelodeon and the #NFL. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) January 10, 2021

But of course, even with the best of intentions, there were just a few hiccups.