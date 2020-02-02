Fans paying highest prices in years for Super Bowl LIV tickets

SHOWS:

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (FEBRUARY 1, 2020)(REUTERS-ACCESS ALL)

1. INTERIOR STUBHUB TICKET PICKUP NEARBY TO HARD ROCK STADIUM - CHIEFS FAN PICKING UP SUPER BOWL TICKETS AND SHOWING THEM TO CAMERA

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (JANUARY 31, 2020)(REUTERS-ACCESS ALL)

2. (SOUNDBITE)(English) STUBHUB SPOKESPERSON ERIN EXUM, SAYING:

"So the average ticket price right now is $6400, which is a little steep, it's definitely one of the highest prices we've seen, in the last few years for a Super Bowl, but again, kind of like I mentioned, we're having new teams in this amazing city so that's to be expected, but the get in price for some of the upper corners is a cheap $4600."

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (FEBRUARY 1, 2020)(REUTERS-ACCESS ALL)

3. (SOUNDBITE)(English) GAMBLER TONY 'EPIC SHOTS' PUTTING HIS SUPER BOWL TICKET IN HIS BACKPACK AND SAYING:

"Putting my ticket in a safe spot right here, my secret spot, so nothing will happen to it."

4. (SOUNDBITE)(English) GAMBLER TONY 'EPIC SHOTS' SAYING:

"I'm a smart guy, so whatever I do in life I always calculate and analyze stuff, so, I figure nosebleed tickets was about five to six thousand dollars already, but I bought tickets 13th row to the field, in front of the 49ers team, okay, and it cost me only a thousand dollars more, so what would a smart guy do, to sit 13th row or nosebleeds?"

5. (SOUNDBITE)(English) CHIEFS FAN AMY WARD FROM COLORADO, SAYING:

"I'm starting to cry, I've waited my whole life for this moment...yeah, and I'm 44-years-old so I've waited literally my whole life for this."

6. (SOUNDBITE)(English) 49ERS FAN KAREN NOWACK FROM CALIFORNIA, SAYING:

"Well it's a bucket list for me, I've been a 49er fan, I've been going to see, going to games since I was 13, my father and mother got us season tickets, my father passed away and this is like a major bucket list for me to go, and I know he's here with me and I'm a die hard Niner fan forever, and I, it didn't matter how much it cost, I was going, I was determined."

7. (SOUNDBITE)(English) CHIEFS FANS KEVIN LOFTIS AND HIS WIFE NICOLE FROM COLORADO, SAYING:

"Oh absolutely, I'm gonna be 60-years-old and this is my first Super Bowl, so we went ahead and plunged for the tickets and this is a bucket list thing and we have no regrets...until I get my charge card bill!"





STORY: Fans hoping to score a ticket to Super Bowl LIV face a steep bill this year, with a seat to the big game still one of the most coveted in all of professional sports.

The average ticket price for Sunday's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers hit $5,828 (as of February 1) on StubHub, the second-highest price seen for the Super Bowl over the last 10 years, according to data compiled for Reuters on Saturday by the ticket resale platform.

The average figure for this year's event is second only to 2015's matchup between the New England Patriots and returning-champions the Seattle Seahawks, when fans shelled out an eye-popping average of $7,042 per ticket.

The price tag for Super Bowl 54 marked a significant jump from last year, with the average ticket price for the Super Bowl 53 game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta $3,648.

Picking up their tickets on Saturday, excited football fans said they were more than happy to pay top dollar for a seat inside Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Karen Nowack, 61, a Niners fan since childhood, said she was determined to attend the game even after getting scammed by another ticket provider twice.

"I've been going to games since I was 13, my father and mother got us season tickets, my father passed away and this is a major bucket list for me to go and I know he's here with me," said Nowack, who flew from Sacramento, California, and came to the StubHub facility on Saturday to pick up her $6,800 ticket.

"It didn't matter how much it cost, I was going. I was determined."

(Production: Kevin Fogarty and David Grip)