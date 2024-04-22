Fans pack restaurants, pubs to watch Capitals back in NHL Playoffs

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fans may not have been happy with the final score between the Washington Capitals and the N.Y. Rangers on Sunday night, but they still had reason to celebrate.

The Capitals are back in the NHL playoffs after they failed to qualify last season – Sunday night marked the first game in this year’s playoffs.

“I’m fired up for the Caps,” said fan Dave Unterman. “There’s always a chance with [Alex Ovechkin] Ovie in there. Caps going all the way, we love them.”

Unterman was among the fans who packed Tom’s Watch Party for the game.

What happened to the ‘Monumental Move’ in Virginia? It depends on who you ask

This season has been arguably the team’s most turbulent, as owner Ted Leonsis announced late last year he wanted to move the Capitals and the Washington Wizards to a new arena in Alexandria, Va.

Those plans collapsed in late March as Leonsis announced both teams would remain at Capital One Arena, with major redevelopment and revitalization plans to Gallery Place/Chinatown in a deal reached with the District.

“They’re Washington,” Unterman said. “Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals.”

The Capitals lost the game on Sunday 4-1.

“Hockey, unlike a lot of other sports, the eight seed can upset the one seed,” said fan Riji Kapoor.

The eighth-seeded Capitals will need to do that as they seek their first Stanley Cup title since 2018.

Game two is Tuesday night in New York before the scene shifts to the District for games three and four on Friday night and Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.