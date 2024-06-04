'Fans have to be open minded' - Roberston on Slot arrival

[Getty Images]

Andy Robertson says he is "excited" to work with new Liverpool boss Arne Slot and has urged supporters to be "open minded" to his approach.

Former Feyenoord manager Slot has replaced legendary figure Jurgen Klopp who signed Robertson in 2017 and made him a key figure in a highly successful period at the club.

"It's an exciting new challenge," Robertson told Sky Sports as he prepares for Scotland's Euro 2024 campaign.

"The old era was pretty special and I've got a lot to be thankful for for that manager but I'm excited now by the new manager coming in. New ideas, new voice and I'm really excited for what can come with that.

"I've got no doubts we can keep that momentum going. From all the reports we've had, the manager's very good and I can't wait to see that up close."

Klopp ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for a Premier League title in 2020, as well as winning the Champions League, the FA Cup, and two Carabao Cups in his nine years in charge. Roberston is aware of the challenge Slot faces in succeeding the German.

"When I'm old and retired, I'll look back on fond memories and so many good times, and it wouldn't have been possible without him [Klopp]," the 30-year-old added.

"For the fans, you have to be open minded.

"The last eight, nine years were pretty special. Maybe they're going a bit into the unknown but it has to be exciting. The squad's in a good place, we had a good season last season.

"He [Klopp] has left the club in a really good place so now we have to carry it forward. The manager will come in and he'll recruit a really good squad, and I'm sure he'll want to bring in some new faces as well.

"We have to go again. We showed for large parts of last season we could challenge for the league and that has to be the aim. The manager has won trophies before and he'll want that feeling again. We've got to be at our best to try and achieve that."