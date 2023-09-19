Fans are obsessed with new video of King Charles Dancing

We don’t often get to see the Royal Family let their hair down, but it’s always a welcome sight when we do see them having fun.

So it’s little wonder a new video of King Charles III having a boogie with members of the Jewish community went down a treat on Instagram.

Posted in honour of Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah, the official Royal Family Instagram account told its 13 million followers: “Shana Tovah! Warm wishes to everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah this weekend.”

It then shared the video of the King, 74, dancing a jig with two elderly Jewish people at a London community centre in December last year.

Looking relaxed and happy, Charles can be seen whirling one man around before cheering and laughing.

Many royal fanatics were quick to flock to the comments to praise the King for his ability to mingle with his subjects.

“Love the King – he is wonderful with people and so respectful of all the different religions of the world,” wrote one fan.

“Brilliant!” said another. “I love that he is very down to Earth.”

“I love the way the Royals are involved with people and interact with them,” added a third. “They walk up and shake people's hands when out in public. Very kind.”

“This is the best thing I have seen for a while!” a fourth agreed. “Spinning the elderly gent and the lovely elderly lady.”

King Charles is no stranger to hitting the dancefloor should some tunes come on.

In 1978, he wowed crowds in Brazil when he showed off his moves with a samba dancer.

During his return to Brazil in 2009, he joked he was prepared to boogie once more.

“On that first visit I can remember dancing a somewhat rudimentary version of the samba with a rather dramatically semi-naked lady here in Rio," he told the Daily Mail at the time.

"Thirty years later and prior to this visit the lady concerned has been in touch to suggest a slightly more staid re-run of the Samba. Do I accept the challenge?”

