Fans are not happy the Rams traded Robert Woods for almost nothing

The Los Angeles Rams have once again parted ways with a fan favorite. On Saturday night, they agreed to trade wide receiver Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans, getting just a 2023 sixth-round pick in return.

This move was strictly a salary dump, clearing space after the Rams signed Allen Robinson to a three-year contract. Woods has been with the Rams for the last five years and was one of their most productive and reliable players.

For that reason, fans are not happy with the Rams for trading Woods away – especially given the minimal return. A 2023 sixth-round pick is not very much to get in exchange for a starting receiver, even if it does give the Rams cap flexibility.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Losing Von Miller? Big L

Trading a captain for a can of Coke? Huge L Again, Les, are you sure this was *the* move y’all needed to make? I get the salary dump but this has to be resonating around the locker room — Brent Lancaster (@BrentRamcaster) March 19, 2022

For only a sixth round pick?!? — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) March 19, 2022

Couldn't even get a pick this year. What a joke man. — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) March 19, 2022

Sad day. Salary dump for Bobby Trees. People thinking we would get a 2 or a 3 for him are a little delusional. It’s a cap clearing move after singing Robinson. Look for a Beckham deal soon. Donald restructure. And maybe a splash defensive signing to complete the off-season. 🥲 — WAGS LVI (@Wags_Official) March 19, 2022

A 2023 6th. Clearly a financial move. Have to assume this is clearing space for a defensive move, whether in the secondary or in the LB/pass rush department https://t.co/cLCQ8mNEtZ — Ryan Dyrud (@RyanDyrudLAFB) March 19, 2022

Every now and then I really wonder how this team won a Super Bowl — AJ Schulte (@AJDraftScout) March 19, 2022

I knew a trade was coming, but a 6th round pick?!?! — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) March 19, 2022

Thought Rams could get more for him but it’s obvious that it’s a salary dump https://t.co/heA8AZav6j — Skyler Carlin (@skyler_carlin) March 19, 2022

man that's just insulting. a pure salary dump. wow. https://t.co/4jXppT69rA — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) March 19, 2022

