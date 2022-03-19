Fans are not happy the Rams traded Robert Woods for almost nothing

Cameron DaSilva
2 min read
The Los Angeles Rams have once again parted ways with a fan favorite. On Saturday night, they agreed to trade wide receiver Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans, getting just a 2023 sixth-round pick in return.

This move was strictly a salary dump, clearing space after the Rams signed Allen Robinson to a three-year contract. Woods has been with the Rams for the last five years and was one of their most productive and reliable players.

For that reason, fans are not happy with the Rams for trading Woods away – especially given the minimal return. A 2023 sixth-round pick is not very much to get in exchange for a starting receiver, even if it does give the Rams cap flexibility.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

