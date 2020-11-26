The Packers have not welcomed any paying fans to Lambeau Field and that won’t change against the Bears on Sunday night, but they will have a small number of people in attendance.

The team announced that 500 team employees and family members will be at the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hopes that won’t be the only nod to the normal mode of operations.

Rodgers would also like to see the return of the songs, videos, and other stadium traditions that have marked Packers games in the past. He said on Wednesday that he’s made that request ahead of this weekend’s game.

“I am a big fan of ‘Roll Out the Barrel,'” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I can’t say the sentiment is echoed by every one of our coaches and players, but s–t, I’m one of the old guys, so I enjoy the traditions like that. I hope they do that. I hope they put up the beer races. I hope we can get more than 500 or 600 down the stretch, fanwise.”

Low energy performances in home games have been a topic of discussion for the Packers this season, so it would behoove them to figure out some way to catch a spark with four of their final six games at Lambeau.

Fans or not, Aaron Rodgers wants more of the Lambeau Field traditions originally appeared on Pro Football Talk