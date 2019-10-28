Fans, Nationals livid after blown call ends 7th inning

The home plate umpire, Lance Barksdale, was booed and heckled by fans after calling a questionable strike three on Victor Robles in the seventh inning - a call that also visibly frustrated Robles, Davey Martinez and other Nationals players.

it's not like it even passed through the zone. pic.twitter.com/sqXn1fY6Pq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 28, 2019

Robles threw his equipment back toward the plate in frustration after the call.

Victor Robles just tossing his equipment literally at Lance Barksdale and NOT getting ejected...means ol' Lance knows he blew that one. Tough break for #Nats. — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) October 28, 2019

Victor Robles threw his helmet and gloves towards HP umpire Lance Barksdale after he rung him up on a high strike. Barksdale signaled at him (Robles will probably be fined.) Davey Martinez going crazy in the dugout. pic.twitter.com/c7H4KiFWpG — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) October 28, 2019

The call, which came on a 3-2 count, ended the inning for the Nationals - the first where their bats had started to show signs of life with a Juan Soto solo home run.

On the broadcast, fans could be heard audibly heckling Barksdale. And on Twitter, there was a large cry for some help from robo-officiating.

HP ump Lance Barksdale does his bit to improve MLB by moving the sport just a little closer to electronic ball-strike calls by ringing up Robles on 3-2 pitch which is two ball-widths outside. Would've been 2 on, 2 out, tying run at bat for Nats in 7th. (Fans chant "Lock HIM up.") — Thomas Boswell (@ThomasBoswellWP) October 28, 2019

Here's your "Strike 3" call on Robles - you can see why he, Davey and every #Nats fan was upset @Nationals #WorldSeries #outsidethebox pic.twitter.com/2Ta5EgWIFS — Steve Chenevey FOX5 (@stevechenevey) October 28, 2019

Gerrit Cole got a high and outside strike 3 call. Victor Robles was justifiably mad. Nationals fans are justifiably booing. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) October 28, 2019

Umpires should never be the story, part of the story or even mentioned in the story. Yet on the biggest stage at the most important time Lance Barksdale inserted himself into the narrative — F.P. Santangelo SR (@FightinHydrant) October 28, 2019

It wasn't the first time in Game 5 that Martinez was visibly frustrated with Barksdale.

Ump doesn't call strike three. Tells Gomes he was taking off on him. Gomes replies 'Oh it's my fault?"



Then Martinez kindly asks the up to wake up because its the World Series. pic.twitter.com/iRUr349bQh



— Jomboy (@Jomboy_) October 28, 2019

