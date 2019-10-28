Fans, Nationals livid after blown call ends 7th inning

The home plate umpire, Lance Barksdale, was booed and heckled by fans after calling a questionable strike three on Victor Robles in the seventh inning - a call that also visibly frustrated Robles, Davey Martinez and other Nationals players. 

Robles threw his equipment back toward the plate in frustration after the call. 

The call, which came on a 3-2 count, ended the inning for the Nationals - the first where their bats had started to show signs of life with a Juan Soto solo home run. 

On the broadcast, fans could be heard audibly heckling Barksdale. And on Twitter, there was a large cry for some help from robo-officiating.

It wasn't the first time in Game 5 that Martinez was visibly frustrated with Barksdale.

