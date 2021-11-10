Fans Mock Absurdity Of Aaron Rodgers' Punishment For COVID-19 Violations

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined a mere $14,650 for breaking the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday, ESPN reported. The light penalty outraged many football observers, one of whom correctly pointed out that another player was fined more for having his jersey untucked.

The NFL sanctioned Rodgers, who finally admitted last week that he’s unvaccinated, for going maskless at press conferences and occasionally among teammates, and for attending a Halloween party. Packers receiver Allen Lazard was also cited and fined the same amount.

Rodgers’ COVID carelessness went much further than that. The quarterback ― one of the NFL’s biggest stars ― misleadingly answered that he was “immunized” when a reporter asked his vaccination status in August.

When he came clean about it following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis that caused him to miss last week’s game, he launched into a doubt-casting, fact-defying explanation for his vaccine resistance. He said he was being pursued by a “woke mob” and was a “critical thinker” who was taking the unproven anti-parasite drug ivermectin as part of his process to “immunize.”

People on Twitter took shots at the NFL’s weak punishment of Rodgers, whose four-year contract pays him about $33.5 million per season.

Aaron Rodgers got a smaller fine than Ceedee Lamb did for having his JERSEY UNTUCKED https://t.co/e7s8LIRSFL — Chris (@30AcreFortress) November 10, 2021

NFL: “We’re gonna fine you $14,650 for lying about being vaccinated!”



Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/78Ud9Id6nT — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 10, 2021

Thoughts and prayers to Aaron Rodgers. He may never recover from a $14,000 fine. Ridiculous yet not surprising. https://t.co/FhMJB4C0Qc — Brandon Newberry (@bnewbs16) November 10, 2021

As I wrote in ⁦@PostOpinions⁩, Rodgers lied and endangered his own teammates: https://t.co/DDOmr1Yncp.



Yet the NFL let him off with a wrist slap (fine of $14,650) and no suspension. When you’re a star you can do anything. Rules don’t apply. https://t.co/cCn3I1mElO — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) November 10, 2021

Aaron Rodgers' "punishment" announced: No suspension and a fine of $14,650. He makes $33,500,000/year



If you work 40 hrs/wk at $15/hr, you'd make $31,200. The equivalent fine for your pay compared to what Rodgers got would be $13.65.🙄#AaronRodgersLied#RogerGoodellisAJokepic.twitter.com/SUsKNEfxg8 — Left Out Loud 🌊 (@LeftOutLoud) November 10, 2021

The @NFL will fine players (thousands of dollars) for having their socks sagging, but a lying piece of scum like @AaronRodgers12 can keep on keeping on? Really? And what about you @StateFarm—are we supposed to believe anything your ads say when you hire a liar?#AaronRodgersLied — Charlie Levenson (@CharlieLevenson) November 4, 2021

I cannot see how the NFL can do anything other than suspend Aaron Rodgers and fine the Green Bay Packers.



Rodgers clearly wasn't following protocols for unvaccinated players, and the Packers clearly didn't do their due diligence. — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 3, 2021

Aaron Rodgers paying his fine pic.twitter.com/DyF8WjqWse — Vincent Perricone (@VPerricone92) November 10, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...