Fans mixed about Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster’s carefree lifestyle

Few people enjoy life as much as Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. In addition to being one of the better young wide receivers in the NFL, Smith-Schuster is also an avid gamer, entrepreneur and is a bit obsessive about Tik Tok.

This lifestyle doesn’t always sit well with some members of Steeler Nation. Fans shared a couple of his Tik Toks on social media and it is clear there are multiple camps when it comes to Smith-Schuster’s behavior.

One group doesn’t care. Just live your life.

One group thinks it is too much of a distraction from his game and it shows.

Then there is this final group who are ok with it as long as the team is winning. But you can bet if things turn sour they will swamp to the first faction.









My opinion is I honestly don’t care what any NFL player does away from the field as long as they aren’t hurting anyone. If it ultimately hurts their performance, the market will account for that and they are only hurting themselves.

Unfortunately for Smith-Schuster, when you play on the same team that endured Antonio Brown and his antics for so many years, you are watched with a critical eye.

But I want to pass the question off to you. Let us know in the comments if you are ok with Smith-Schuster’s lifestyle or do you wish he focused more on football?

