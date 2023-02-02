Fans have mixed feelings on Brady's retirement

STORY: National Football League quarterback Tom Brady, who won seven Super Bowls and is widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, said on Wednesday that he was retiring, a year after he made the same announcement only to change his mind weeks later.

“I'm tired of his drama,” said Lisa Hernandez-Barbaro.

Ed Cloaninger from Boston said “it’s a shame” and sad to see him go.

“It's been great to watch him over the past 20 years as a pro player," added Cloaninger.

The 45-year-old Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before relocating to Florida and leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship in 2021.

Matthew Rock, visiting New York from England, said Brady's retirement marks "the end of a legend."

Paul Zupkay said “it's sad for the sport," adding that Brady was "the greatest player that ever played as a quarterback."