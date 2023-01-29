Fans, media react to Jalen Hurts’ pregame outfit for NFC Championship Game

26
Glenn Erby
·1 min read

Jalen Hurts is without the ‘Fresh Prince’ of Philly, and as the quarterback sits one win from a Super Bowl appearance, he channeled his inner PRINCE for Sunday afternoon.

The All-Pro quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field in style, rocking a purple ensemble outfit that had some believing a victory is imminent.

With kickoff fast approaching, here’s how fans and the NFL media reacted.

Lord Brunson

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Fresh Prince?

NFL

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Purple Reign?

The Athletic

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

A rock star arrival.

Malik Applewhite

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl outfit?

94WIP

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories