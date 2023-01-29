Fans, media react to Jalen Hurts’ pregame outfit for NFC Championship Game

Jalen Hurts is without the ‘Fresh Prince’ of Philly, and as the quarterback sits one win from a Super Bowl appearance, he channeled his inner PRINCE for Sunday afternoon.

The All-Pro quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field in style, rocking a purple ensemble outfit that had some believing a victory is imminent.

With kickoff fast approaching, here’s how fans and the NFL media reacted.

Lord Brunson

The Fresh Prince?

The Franchise… The system… The Fresh Prince …. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/gZ4Gva9cQi — Lord Brunson tweets (@lord_brunson) January 29, 2023

NFL

Purple Reign?

The Athletic

A rock star arrival.

Jalen Hurts arriving for the NFC title game 💜 📸 @NFL pic.twitter.com/5ivVp6t1DP — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 29, 2023

Malik Applewhite

Super Bowl outfit?

This is the outfit of a man that’ll be playing in the Super Bowl in 2 weeks — Malik Applewhite (@MalikApplewhite) January 29, 2023

94WIP

Not a good day to be a 49er 🥶 pic.twitter.com/WkOig9xvUi — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 29, 2023

