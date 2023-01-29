Fans, media react to Jalen Hurts’ pregame outfit for NFC Championship Game
QB1 on the scene#ItsAPhillyThing | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/J89QvIrdwj
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 29, 2023
Jalen Hurts is without the ‘Fresh Prince’ of Philly, and as the quarterback sits one win from a Super Bowl appearance, he channeled his inner PRINCE for Sunday afternoon.
The All-Pro quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field in style, rocking a purple ensemble outfit that had some believing a victory is imminent.
With kickoff fast approaching, here’s how fans and the NFL media reacted.
The Fresh Prince?
The Franchise… The system… The Fresh Prince …. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/gZ4Gva9cQi
— Lord Brunson tweets (@lord_brunson) January 29, 2023
Purple Reign?
Purple Reign 👑@littlecaesars | #FlyEaglesFly
📺: #SFvsPHI — 3pm ET on FOX
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/PliYpDktc2
— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2023
A rock star arrival.
Jalen Hurts arriving for the NFC title game 💜
📸 @NFL pic.twitter.com/5ivVp6t1DP
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 29, 2023
Super Bowl outfit?
This is the outfit of a man that’ll be playing in the Super Bowl in 2 weeks
— Malik Applewhite (@MalikApplewhite) January 29, 2023
Not a good day to be a 49er 🥶 pic.twitter.com/WkOig9xvUi
— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 29, 2023