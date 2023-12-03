Fans may not get Chris Driedger's calm approach, but it's helping Firebirds stay afloat

The strong play of Coachella Valley Firebirds goaltender Chris Driedger, shown here during a game at Acrisure Arena on March 1, 2023, has been a constant for the team during the 2022-23 season.

Chris Driedger began the 2023-24 season for the Coachella Valley Firebirds in a uniquely challenging situation. He was tasked with replacing arguably the team’s best and certainly its most popular player as last year’s Western Conference champions focused on a return to the Calder Cup Finals.

With star goaltender Joey Daccord now playing with the Firebirds’ NHL affiliate, the Seattle Kraken, Coachella Valley turned to Driedger to replace him in the net. It was a huge ask, even for Driedger, a 29-year-old veteran with 58 NHL starts on his resume.

But while the task of replacing Daccord has not exactly become easier for Driedger during the Firebirds’ rocky 10-7 start, Driedger has played a significant role in keeping Coachella Valley afloat as the lineup has dealt with as much uncertainty as any team in the American Hockey League.

With Firebirds captain Max McCormick being recalled by the Kraken on Friday, the number of Coachella Valley players recalled by Seattle is now seven in the first six weeks of the season. That group includes Driedger, Andrew Poturalski, Shane Wright, Devin Shore, Ryan Winterton and Marian Studenic.

The frequent call-ups have no doubt hurt the Firebirds, who have been inconsistent offensively, in building line chemistry with a roster that was already working to integrate several new faces this season.

With Driedger in the net with his self-described “cool, calm and collected” approach, Coachella Valley has at least had consistency there, even as some fans have been publicly critical of the Manitoba native specifically because he is not as animated on the ice as the charismatic Daccord.

Through 12 games in the net this season, Driedger has recorded two shutouts. He has a goals-against average of 2.17 per game, vs. Daccord’s 2.38 last season. Driedger’s save percentage is 91.9%, compared to Daccord’s 91.8% during the Firebirds’ historic run to Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals in the team’s inaugural season.

“He could very easily be in Seattle and playing quality minutes for them, too,” Firebirds goaltender coach Colin Zulianello said of Driedger. “He’s an NHL goaltender.”

What the Firebirds get from Driedger this year is not the theatrics of Daccord but instead a goalie with a calm demeanor who, by example, helps the younger players on the team not get too low after losses or overconfident after wins.

While some fans have interpreted that as a player who isn’t emotionally invested, the Firebirds view his demeanor as a major positive.

“Nothing really rattles him,” Zulianello said. “It’s one of his best strengths. If the game is going well or not as well, you would never decipher that from his body language. He’s a bit of a flat-liner back there, just very calm. I think that instills confidence in our group.”

Dreidger signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Kraken in July of 2021, with the intention that he would play exclusively in the NHL. Injuries during the 2021-22 season kept Driedger from being Seattle’s primary goaltender.

Then, the following summer, Driedger tore the ACL in his right knee while playing for Team Canada and did not return until last February with the Firebirds. He played behind Daccord for the remainder of the season, starting 14 games in relief of the starting netminder.

Driedger says he feels like he’s back to his old self, playing as well as he did before the injury. He says that his confidence is just as high as well.

“I feel good about my game right now,” Driedger said. “I have some big shoes to fill, but I’m here to do the work and go out there and do my part to win games.”

Already this season, Driedger has recorded shutouts against Tucson and then Friday night at Ontario, allowed just one goal against Ontario, one goal against Bakersfield and two goals in games against San Jose, San Diego and Tucson.

Though Driedger did allow four goals in a second game to San Jose on Wednesday, and five against Henderson on Nov. 15, he’s allowed three or fewer goals in 10 of his 12 starts this season. But the Firebirds lost three of those 10 games because of their own scoring issues, which have resulted in being shut out twice already in the first six weeks of the season.

“He bails us out probably more than we want him to right now,” McCormick said. “We can always rely on him to keep us in games and give us a chance to win.”

Firebirds blueliner Jimmy Schuldt is particularly strong in his praise of Driedger. He is among multiple players and coaches who this season have commented about how well Driedger treats people around him. That has endeared him to teammates, Schuldt said, who believe that Driedger can provide the same kind of presence and consistency in the net as Daccord, even if it comes without the flair.

“He’s quite the character,” Schuldt said. “He likes to have fun, likes to talk. He’s always real positive, too, even when things are not going exactly as planned. He’s always talking and being positive and never gets too upset about things not going well.

“We need a guy like that.”

Driedger acknowledges that his approach may not be understood by everyone. But he says that he knows how to be his best, and that when he’s at his best, with the talent he has around him, the Firebirds will be a very tough team to beat as they become more consistent offensively.

“When I’m at my best, I’m calm,” Driedger said, “but explosive and quick when I need to be. For the most part, I try to be that calming presence out there and hopefully instill some confidence in our group as we continue to find our chemistry and get better this season.”

