Fans in the markets in yellow will get the Lions vs. Steelers game

The Detroit Lions are heading to Pittsburgh in search of their first victory of the 2021 season. The 0-8 Lions face off against the 5-3 Steelers, winners of their last four games in a row.

The game is in the early afternoon window on Sunday and will be broadcast on FOX. It’s not exactly a marquee game nationally, so the viewing markets are somewhat limited. The areas in the yellow on the map (courtesy 506 Sports) will get the Lions and Steelers on their local FOX affiliate.

It’s yet another Detroit game with Chris Myers and Daryl Johnson on the broadcast call. The big game, the one for the markets in the red, is Atlanta vs. Dallas.