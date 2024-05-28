BBC Radio Solent sports editor Adam Blackmore has been discussing the pros and cons of returning to the Premier League after Southampton's play-off final win on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club:

"The football - [in the Championship] you are winning games.

"At the end of the day we can be as snobby about the Premier League as we like. Ultimately VAR is a disaster. None of us like watching it and when you're a commentator it is a nightmare because you waste your good lines on goals that are then disallowed, so from a selfish point of view it is a disaster.

"Fans have loved not watching VAR and you have the joys of watching football back.

"The ball hits the back of the net, you check the linesman's flag and you celebrate."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds