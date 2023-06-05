Fans will love latest report on Bill O’Brien and Patriots offense

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and the offense as a whole has a sense of direction heading into the 2023 season, thanks to the changes with the Patriots’ coaching staff.

Jones has reportedly been spending most of his time with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. Coach Bill Belichick has been delegating most of the offensive duties to his offensive coordinator without having as big of a hand in the offense as he did last season, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer

The shift in offensive duties may be a welcome one. It’s a similar dynamic as what Jones had with Josh McDaniels in his rookie NFL season.

Breer wrote:

(M)y understanding is Jones has spent his time with O’Brien, with Belichick mostly delegating all things offense to his new/old coordinator, in a siloed-off model that feels, to those there, much more like how things were when Josh McDaniels was around a couple of years ago.

Jones has been complimentary of O’Brien throughout the offseason, as the latter looks to get the offense back on track. Working solely with O’Brien offensively could be a significant lift for Jones and the rest of the unit.

At the very least, it limits the possibility of the team replicating last year’s problems for a second straight season.

