A's fans loudly boo Astros' José Altuve in response to cheating scandal

Well, that was to be expected.

From the moment A’s fans trickled into the the Coliseum on Opening Night on Thursday, the booing could be heard across Rickey Henderson Field toward the Houston Astros, and it wasn’t just because of the limited capacity.

“Cheaters!” was belted out followed by a boastful chirp that mentioned the term “trash can.” It sounded like José Altuve and Alex Bregman received the brunt of it along with some words that my boss would never let me publish here.

A's fans letting Altuve hear it 👎 pic.twitter.com/3pmef4G9Pe — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 2, 2021

This was bound to happen as A’s fans have been waiting an entire season since Oakland starter Mike Fiers unearthed the Astros were stealing signs electronically during their 2017 World Series run. MLB conducted a thorough investigation, and the team was fined $5 million, the maximum allowed under the MLB constitution, and Houston was forced to forfeit their first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021. Later on, general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch both were fired.

The trash can signifies the instrument the Astros were banging on to relay messages to the batter when a specific pitch was coming.

And then there was this:

Last season, due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans were unable to attend games, pushing back the inevitable reaction from the crowd.

Fiers will not be pitching in this series as he landed on the injured list due to inflammation in his hip/back area. After he told The Athletic about the sign-stealing, he received death threats, while Astros fans refer to him as a rat.

This won’t end with the A’s, however. The entire league showed how angry they were including Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly, who mocked them, going so far as to throw at their heads. He was suspended for five games.

Expect this to continue between the A's and Astros especially for a very long time.