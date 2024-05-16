Fans/local businesses react to Packers schedule release

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All over Northeast Wisconsin fans and local businesses were eagerly awaiting the release of the Packers schedule for the 2024-2025 season.

When Green Bay Packers fan Austin Amraen saw the schedule for the first time, he said there was one thing that immediately caught his eye.

“The biggest thing for me is the Dolphins game on Thanksgiving, you can have your turkey, take a nap, then go to the game at Lambeau,” said Amraen.

From that Turkey Day game against the Dolphins, to matchups against the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, Amraen said that he thinks the green and gold have a fairly challenging schedule next year. However, he said he’s still confident the Packers will take care of business and have a good year.

“I don’t know if I can do a record, but I think we’ll go over 60 percent wins,” he said when asked to make a prediction for next year.

The Green Bay Packers 2024-2025 NFL Regular Season schedule released

From Lambeau Field and beyond, Northeast Wisconsinites are reacting to the Packers schedule release. For Hotel Northland manager Brandon Flitter, he said the schedule release meant a ton of phone calls on Wednesday. In fact, he estimated that the phones at the hotel rang about five times more than a usual weekday in the spring.

Many of the callers were trying to book rooms for the upcoming season.

“There’s a ton of excitement,” Fitter said. “We get a lot of phone calls.”

Flitter said they appreciate fans’ excitement, but need people to be a bit patient. He said Hotel Northland officials will spend the next couple weeks setting prices and evaluating which groups are planning on coming next football season before opening bookings to the general public.

“Hotels and different venues book up really fast,” said Flitter. “Any of our divisional games those tend to book sooner.”

Flitter said people should continue checking their website to find out when booking for next football season will open.

Local 5 News called several hotels near Lambeau Field on Wednesday and found out there wasn’t consistency in terms of when hotels will allow patrons to begin booking rooms for Packers games.

The Quality Inn near the stadium told Local 5 News they’ll begin booking rooms for next football season on Monday.

The Best Western near the stadium told us they’ll start booking the first week of June.

Hilton Garden Inn in Ashwaubenon said they’d start booking rooms for next football season immediately.

Local business that buy and sell tickets like Ticket King and Schmitty’s Tickets said they had busy days on Wednesday as well.

They told Local 5 News that tickets became available for fans to buy and sell immediately after the NFL’s official schedule release on Wednesday evening.

An official with a local ticket buying and selling company told Local 5 News they fielded over 50 calls from people upset that all three divisional home games were gold package games this season.

Over at Ruby Design, LLC in Green Bay, owner Beth Richgels said she knows there’s lots of future brides and grooms out there who were paying attention to the schedule release.

Her business helps couples with supplies and venue planning for their weddings. She said they frequently field questions from couples about what they should do if their wedding day coincides with a Packers home game weekend.

For many couples who will get married in the coming months, Wednesday night was the first opportunity to find out for sure if their wedding would fall on a weekend when the Packers were in town.

She said having Lambeau in the neighborhood can actually help a couple’s wedding.

“There are a ton of people who are on your guest list who are coming in from out of town,” said Richgels. “It gives people who might be attending your wedding an opportunity to see Lambeau Field.”

She says people have been getting married in Green Bay on Packers weekends for years and that future couples shouldn’t let this stress them out. She emphasized that things will turn out well and they’ll have a great day.

“Don’t worry enjoy it the day is going to come and it’s going to be wonderful we live in a community that has a NFL organization, embrace it enjoy it throw you packer jersey on,” she said. “Don’t worry, it will go off without a hitch.”

She said that for couples beginning the process of planning their wedding they should make sure to figure out their hotel situation early in the process especially if their wedding is in the Green Bay area during Packer season.

