Fans 'a little underwhelmed'

[BBC]

[Getty Images]

Fan reaction to Steve Cooper's appointment has been mixed to say the least.

Firstly because of the other names in the mix for the role, but also because of Cooper’s ties to Nottingham Forest.

Supporters are disappointed at missing out on Graham Potter, who was having talks as late as Tuesday night to become the City boss. Some, therefore, are feeling a little underwhelmed the 44-year-old was given the role.

However, recruitment from north of the border has been successful in the past.

Martin O’Neill, twice a European Cup winner with Forest, became one of Leicester's greatest managers. Premier League title-winner Wes Morgan, certainly the Foxes' best-loved captain, was signed from their rivals too.

There is also concern that Cooper’s style is very different to the possession-based football of former manager Enzo Maresca.

But Cooper proved in his one full season at the City Ground that he can change things around to get the job done. After all, that season he kept them up at the expense of Leicester City.