Fans are laughing at the New York Knicks, but oddsmakers are laughing the hardest originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Let's face it, everyone is laughing at the New York Knicks, but we can actually quantify how much the oddsmakers are laughing at the Knicks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yesterday, their odds to win the 2019-2020 NBA title were 45-to-1. Right now, the Knicks are a whopping 150-to-1.

Ouch.

The Knicks have seemingly lost out on every single player they had their eyes set on, from the No. 1 ping-pong ball and Zion Williamson to Kevin Durant. Their fall in the odds is a great indication just how bad things have gone for the Knicks, who seemed to be pointing to this moment.

As for the Sixers, their odds have gone unchanged, which is intriguing as well. Yesterday, the Sixers were 10-to-1 to win the NBA title and, after trading Jimmy Butler and adding Al Horford, they're still 10-to-1. By keeping Tobias Harris and replacing Butler and JJ Redick, the Sixers still appear well-positioned to be serious contenders in the East.

If Jimmy Butler comes back, the 12-to-1 number seems fair. However, should he not return, I'm not sure the number moves that much, either. Moving Butler in a sign-and-trade would return some value to the Sixers, more so if it's to the Heat, who don't really look like a threat even with him. Keeping a core of Embiid, Simmons and Harris keeps the Sixers in the upper echelon of the East.

Story continues

Other notable movers include the Nets moving from 26-to-1 to 20-to-1, but they feel like a year away, and the Warriors moving from 12-to-1 to 17-to-1. Finally, the Toronto Raptors have remained at 7-to-1, given their chance to re-sign Kawhi Leonard remains high. Right now I think the best value could be with the Los Angeles Clippers who, if they're able to somehow land Leonard, their price would skyrocket from the 20-to-1 they sit at now.

With some big names still out on the market, this is sure to be a fluid situation until all the free agents have made their decisions.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.