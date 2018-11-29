Why fans just can’t quit the Raiders: 'It's a terminal condition'

Despite the pending move to Las Vegas, The Black Hole remains fiercely loyal to the Raiders. (Getty)

OAKLAND — The most recognizable Raiders fan is pondering an unimaginable scenario.

What would it take for him to turn his back on the franchise he has supported for almost 50 years? Could he envision himself losing interest in the Raiders as they begin another rebuild ahead of their unpopular move to Las Vegas?

Wayne Mabry is “Violator,” the snarling, painted face of the NFL’s most colorful fanbase. The retired union contractor and cigar aficionado meticulously transforms himself into his alter ego for every Raiders home game, an intimidating look that includes tiger-striped silver and black face paint, spiked shoulder pads, armored forearm bands and a pirate sword.

“He’s a kindred spirit that has been in me since I was a child,” Mabry said. “He stays bottled up most of the time and then on game days, I unleash him.”

Seldom has Mabry missed a home game the past two decades even though the Raiders have given him plenty of reason to skip the six-plus hour drive from his home in Moreno Valley, California. Not only have the Raiders only made the playoffs once since 2002, they’ve also squandered any goodwill from that 12-win 2016 season by dismantling the young core of that team in return for draft picks.

Perpetual mediocrity frustrates Mabry, but it’s the Raiders’ decision to break with their blue-collar Oakland roots that angers him most. Since Las Vegas is a destination city for tourists worldwide, Mabry worries that Raiders home games there will be flush with opposing fans. He also fears the new stadium in Las Vegas will price out the average fan and attract a wine-sipping corporate crowd.

And yet for all his grievances, Mabry still can’t bring himself to put his costume in his closet for good. When the Raiders debut in Las Vegas in two years, Violator will be there like always, cheering for the Silver and Black until his voice goes hoarse.

“Once you have this affliction, it’s a terminal condition,” Mabry said. “Once you get it, you can’t just peel it off. It’s not like a piece of clothing. It’s in your soul. You live it every day. The ups and downs, they test your loyalty and integrity as a fan, but we go through them knowing there will be a brighter day.”

Andy Coronado sits in the customized “Raiders” bus he bought five years ago to ride to Raider games. (Yahoo Sports)

‘It’s home for me’

Show up to a Raiders home game this season, and it will quickly become clear that Mabry is far from alone in his loyalty. Many other longtime fans also aren’t ready to swear off the Raiders despite their frustrations over the team’s dismal 2-9 record, puzzling roster moves and impending departure for Las Vegas in 2020.

The sustained passion of Raiders fans was evident before the Oakland Coliseum parking lots even opened prior to the team’s most recent home game against the Chargers earlier this month. Cars lined up before 8 a.m. for a 1 p.m. kickoff, and the party started as soon as the gates opened.

Costume-clad fans pounded beers and ripped shots of Fireball like it was Mardi Gras. The smell of grilled meat and marijuana smoke wafted through the air. The only sound loud enough to drown out the thumping beat of Tupac’s “California Love” were the “RAAAIDERRRS” chants that echoed through the parking lot every few minutes.

Among the pregame revelers was Oakland resident Chuck Hermanson, a retired fire captain who has been coming to Raiders games since the mid-1960s. Hermanson plans to attend occasional Raiders games after the move, but he’s soaking in every opportunity he has left to see his hometown team in the stadium he has frequented since childhood.

“I don’t know if the Raiders are going to be here next year, so we’re going to enjoy it as long as they’re here,” Hermanson said. “This may be an old stadium, but it’s home for me.”

It’s home for more than Hermanson judging by the Raiders’ average attendance this season of 54,091, third lowest in the NFL yet respectable for a two-win lame-duck team bound for a new market. The standard for sellouts at the Coliseum has been just over 56,000 since 2013 when the Raiders began covering the upper tier of Mount Davis with a tarp in order to reduce seating capacity and diminish the possibility of local TV blackouts.

An announced crowd of 54,750 fans braved unhealthy air from the nearby wildfires earlier this month to watch the Chargers send the Raiders to their fifth consecutive loss. There were powder-blue Chargers jerseys sprinkled throughout the crowd, but the vast majority of fans at the game were clad in silver and black.

They roared when the Raiders extended a first-quarter drive with a well-timed fake punt. They booed when that drive ended ignominiously with an ill-conceived fourth-and-goal shovel pass. And they grew increasingly frustrated in the second half as the punchless Raiders fell behind, saving their most vicious jeers for quarterback Derek Carr after he threw a late fourth-down pass into the turf rather than giving his receiver a chance to make a play.

Inside the rapidly emptying Coliseum during the final minute of that loss, a raspy voice cut through the silence. A long-haired man in a black No. 20 jersey heckled the Raiders from the railing behind their bench, shouting that punter Johnny Townsend had been the team’s best player that day.

For Oakland resident Trevor Macaya, the Carr throwaway in particular struck a nerve because it served as an ideal metaphor for the Raiders’ season. Just like Carr gave up on that play, the Raiders did the same with their season when they sold off young assets Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper for draft picks, building for their future in Las Vegas just months after promising Oakland season ticket holders their goal was to leave as Super Bowl champs.

“That’s the hardest thing,” Macaya said. “I’m still here, I’m spending my money, I’m yelling until I lose my voice every week and they’re not even trying to put a winning team on the field. It’s a middle finger to everyone around here, and it sucks.”

Khalil Mack jerseys are discounted after he was traded to the Chicago Bears. (Yahoo Sports)

Goal was to relocate

The one thing Oakland fans cannot complain about is that they didn’t see the Raiders’ departure coming. Owner Mark Davis has been exploring his options since it became clear Oakland would not cheerfully take part in the NFL’s most popular form of extortion, the one in which the city pays for the new stadium yet the team claims all the profits.

Oakland was already bamboozled once into funding the construction of a new multideck superstructure in 1995 as part of the city’s desperate – and successful – attempt to lure Al Davis and his Raiders back to the East Bay. Twenty-three years later, Mount Davis is viewed as an eyesore blocking a once-beautiful view of the Oakland Hills, most of the extra seats collect dust under tarps at A’s and Raiders games, and the city is still paying off the last of its massive $500 million construction debt.

Unwilling to remain in an aging facility with cracked walls, tight concourses and a decaying plumbing system but unable to persuade the city of Oakland to foot the bill for a new stadium, Mark Davis began to explore relocation options. He first flirted with San Antonio, then vigorously pursued a return to Los Angeles. Once the NFL rejected a joint Raiders-Chargers stadium plan in Los Angeles in January 2016, Davis quickly pivoted to Las Vegas, receiving final approval from fellow owners barely a year later.

“My perception is that the goal was to relocate,” said Amy Trask, Raiders CEO from 1997 to 2013. “I think that goal became apparent to the public when, upon being denied the opportunity to move to Los Angeles the organization immediately turned its efforts and resources to pursuing the opportunity in Las Vegas rather than initiating or engaging in discussions with Oakland.

“I do believe that there was a deal to be made in Oakland had the team wished to stay and had it committed the resources and effort necessary to do so.”

While Trask believes the Las Vegas move “can work financially” if the economy stays strong and fans have enough disposable income to travel from out of state, she wonders if the Raiders are sacrificing their home-field advantage moving to such a tourist-friendly city. She also questions the Raiders choosing to remain in Oakland while their new stadium is being built instead of finding a temporary Las Vegas home the way the Rams and Chargers have in Los Angeles.

To Trask, that’s the equivalent of a husband or wife saying to their spouse, “I’ve met someone I love more than I love you, we are building a dream house together, but while it’s under construction I am going to stay here with you.” It’s awkward and sure to intensify bad feelings, especially when the owner sets a goal of bringing a championship to Oakland before leaving and then begins a massive rebuild months later.

“Raiders fans are truly spectacular and I am delighted for those who have embraced this move but my heart is with those who are heartbroken by it,” Trask said. “I believe and articulated regularly to Al that fans are to be treasured and cherished. I reminded him that without fans there is no league as we know it and fans deserve honesty from the teams they love and support.”

The Raiders move to Las Vegas won’t happen until the 2020 season. (AP)

Oakland vs. L.A. vs. Vegas

The reaction to the move among longtime Raiders supporters is often dictated by geography.

For football fans in Las Vegas, the Raiders’ imminent arrival is welcome news. Not only does it mean an NFL team in a market long starved for pro sports, the Raiders also could have some intriguing young talent by 2020 if they use the five first-round draft picks they’ve stockpiled wisely.

Among Raiders diehards in Southern California, the move has received mixed reviews. Las Vegas is a shorter drive and a more popular destination than Oakland, but there are concerns that the tailgate scene and game-day atmosphere won’t be the same, especially with most of the parking for the new stadium several miles offsite.

The clear loser in this saga are Raiders fans in Northern California, many of whom are old enough to be losing their team for a second time. Some have pledged only to attend Raiders road games in the future in order to avoid putting any more money in Mark Davis’ pockets. Others are angry enough to sever ties with the Raiders altogether.

Most vocal among the latter group is Ray Perez, a public relations specialist from Sacramento better known to his fellow Raiders fans in the Black Hole as “Dr. Death.” The elaborate costume he wore for nearly a decade included silver and black face paint, dreadlocks, shoulder pads and a construction helmet with five knives sticking out.

When the NFL approved the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas last year, Perez canceled his season tickets and tearfully announced on social media that he was done with the team. He said he couldn’t in good conscience support an owner who lacked the resources to consistently field a competitive team and who was willing to turn his back on a community that had long been loyal to him.

“Even if the Raiders had stayed in Oakland, I’d have had trouble going to a game if Mark Davis was still the owner,” Perez said. “We went through 14 straight years of losing. I’m not saying you need to guarantee me a winner, but you need to prove you can be competitive in the NFL. Mark doesn’t have the money to pay for free agents or build his own stadium. Why am I going to continue to give my hard-earned money to him?”

Twenty months removed from his break-up with the Raiders, Perez insists he’s at peace with his decision. He initially went through a depression over the loss of his “Dr. Death” identity and his Raiders community, but he has come to appreciate having more time and money to devote to his family or to exploring other interests.

It baffles Perez that even in Northern California, his decision to disown the Raiders is more the exception than the norm. Most longtime fans seem content to stick with the Raiders no matter where they go and no matter how many games they lose.

Andy Coronado is such a passionate Raiders fan that a little over five years ago he decided he no longer wanted to show up to home games in a typical car. The Stockton, California, resident needed a vehicle he could transform into a rolling man cave, a silver and black shrine to his favorite football team.

The solution struck Coronado when he spotted an old yellow school bus rusting under a layer of dust and cobwebs in a church parking lot. Coronado bought it from the church for $500, repaired it and added an array of Raiders-themed embellishments – a “RDR12MN” personalized license plate, pirate flags, team logo stickers, airbrushing and memorabilia.

For the past five seasons, Coronado’s bus has been a staple of the Raiders tailgate scene, drawing scores of gawkers and photo seekers before every home game. Coronado says he and his bus will be a fixture in Las Vegas, too, even if he’s not thrilled about the Raiders abandoning their Oakland roots.

“We’re rolling to Vegas with them,’ Coronado said. “When my son joined the Marines and my daughter went off to college, as a selfish dad, I wanted them to stay home, but I support them and love them no matter what. With the Raiders, it’s the same thing on another scale. L.A., Oakland and now Vegas, wherever they go, I’m going to support them. That’s my team no matter what.”

