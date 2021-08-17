Fans involved in brawl at Rams-Chargers game will be banned from SoFi Stadium

Fans were welcomed to SoFi Stadium for an NFL game for the first time on Saturday night as the Rams and Chargers squared off in the preseason, but it didn’t take long for things to get out of hand in one section.

A massive brawl broke out among a group of fans in the lower level, leaving one man shirtless with his face bloodied. On Monday, a spokesperson from SoFi Stadium issued a statement saying some of the fans involved in the fight have been identified and will be banned from attending events at the stadium in the future.

Here is the full statement, via A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports:

The Rams will hold their second preseason game at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night against the Raiders. It was nearly a sellout for Rams-Chargers with more than 68,000 tickets being distributed for the game, so it should be a packed house again this weekend.