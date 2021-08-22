Fans invade pitch, brawl with players, security during Nice-Marseille Ligue 1 game

(Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

In a scene reminiscent of the "Malice at the Palace," fans leapt over barriers and brawled with players and security staff during Sunday's Ligue 1 game between Nice and Marseille.

The incident took place around the 74-minute mark of the Nice home game in France's top soccer league, which just welcomed fans back to the stands at full capacity this month amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Broadcast video of the game shows Marseille's Dimitri Payet get up after being knocked to the ground by a water bottle thrown from the stands. Payet had been preparing for a corner kick in close proximity to Nice fans. He responded by throwing a bottle back into the stands. Security and players then gathered around Payet at the baseline as fans leapt out out of the stands and onto the field behind the goal.

A swarm of fans then broached baseline barriers and overran the pitch, where they fought with players and security staff.

💥 THIS IS MADNESS! 🤯 THE FANS INVADED THE PITCH! 😰



Nice fans ran on to the pitch during the OGC Nice-Marseille match.#OGCNOM pic.twitter.com/BKGxprGN53 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) August 22, 2021

Fans were quickly corralled off the pitch as security staff sought to usher players into their respective locker rooms. As security guided Marseille players toward the baseline, more fans invaded the pitch, but were largely kept away from players. Chaos then resumed amid a mass of players, staff and security before Marseille players eventually left the field for their locker room.

Play was then suspended with Nice leading, 1-0.

Closeup replay shows the incident that sparked the chaos. As Payet prepared for his corner kick, a full water bottle thrown from the stands pelted him in the back of the head and knocked him to the ground.

Here's what happened to #Payet.



Can understand why the Marseille players are upset...pic.twitter.com/6xz35uOcSN — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) August 22, 2021

AFP reports that fans threw water bottles at Payet throughout the game every time he took a corner. When the last one knocked him to the ground, he threw one back into the stands, and chaos ensued. A closeup angle shows a person identified as a Marseille staffer punching one of the invading fans and knocking him to the ground at the onset of brawl.

One of the Marseille staff ran on and lumped a Nice fan ffs 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Vq0aq1rN1u — Pato (@jpaterson97) August 22, 2021

After returning to the locker room, Marseille's Luan Peres and Matteo Guendouzi were photographed with apparent injuries to their necks.

Matteo Guendouzi & Luan Peres with strangle marks on their necks. (RMC) pic.twitter.com/oDvvspK5OB — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 22, 2021

After the chaos concluded, Ligue 1 authorities called for the game to resume. Marseille players, however, had already showered, and the team refused to rejoin Nice on the field.

This is crazy! The match has restarted for a Marseille corner, but there are no Marseille players to take it! (📷@Stickwic) pic.twitter.com/6QUN6vkZY7 — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 22, 2021

Marseille team president Pablo Longoria explained the team's decision on the Prime Video broadcast. He said that the game's referee supported ending the game, while criticizing the league's governing body for calling for it to continue.

"We need to set precedents for French football," Longoria said, per Get French Football News. "The referee was with us, he confirmed that to us, that safety was not assured. His decision was to abandon the match, but the LFP decided to restart the match. It is not acceptable for us."

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivère, meanwhile, blamed Marseille and its staffers for the brawl and questioned why the game didn't resume.

"What catalyzed things was the reaction of two Marseille players, Rivère said, per Get French Football News. ... I don’t really understand why Marseille didn’t restart.”

Longoria defended the team's decision as a matter of player safety.

“Our players were attacked,” Longoria said. “We decided for the safety of our players, who were attacked during the pitch invasion, not to resume the match because the safety of our players was not guaranteed.”

