Fans Hilariously React to WWE's Refusal to Cancel Wrestlemania

Besides washing your hands, staying home if you feel sick, and regularly disinfecting frequently used surfaces, the best way to combat the coronavirus outbreak is social distancing. This distancing includes staying away from crowded places and events like parades, concerts, and sporting events, and many venues and sporting associations have responded by canceling events.

The NBA and NHL have suspended their seasons, and the MLB has canceled the remainder of spring training and pushed the start of the season back by at least two weeks. Additionally, no plays will be shown on Broadway until April 12, and numerous marathons, movie premieres, and concerts have either been postponed or canceled.

The one holdout? Wrestlemania. WrestleMania 36 is set to take place in Tampa, Florida on April 5, and while one would think that the event would be canceled, Forbes reported that Tampa city officials have agreed to let the event go on as scheduled.

During a press conference held on March 12, Hillsborough Commissioner Les Miller said that, "We came to the conclusion that at this point, we don't want to pull that plug. However we wanted to give it at least a week to see what was going to happen, if WWE was going to do anything at all. If they don't, at that point, I will suggest that we do come together for an emergency meeting to discuss what we do at that particular point in time."

However, most fans think that it may be dangerous for the event to continue, and they're letting their thoughts be known through memes, most of them directed at Vince McMahon, the chairman and CEO of WWE:

How WrestleMania 36 gonna look this year pic.twitter.com/oLszLiqsgT — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) March 12, 2020

NBA: suspended

NHL: suspended

MLS: suspended

MLB: suspended

Champions League: suspended

NCAA: cancelled

NO TIME TO DIE: postponed

FAST NINE: postponed



Wrestlemania: pic.twitter.com/0xucE1rUfV

















— Andrew Claudio (@AndrewJClaudio_) March 12, 2020

Vince McMahon walking into WrestleMania laughing in the face of God and Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Yd7UWzoZuP — Blinded Fate Studios (@blindedf8draws) March 12, 2020

Vince McMahon, the governor of Florida, and the mayor of Tampa deciding who’s the one to postpone Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/zglI17XW6C — Tom (@TQSherwood) March 12, 2020

"Will Vince McMahon suspend WWE events including WrestleMania? Or the XFL?"



Vince McMahon : pic.twitter.com/WAqLCnCwGp



— Sliced Wrestling - The Most Trusted News Source (@SlicedWrestling) March 12, 2020

City of Tampa: Its on you guys to cancel Wrestlemania



Vince McMahon: pic.twitter.com/rOLspn0CMg



— Sunny ☀️ (@SunnyBunny_54) March 12, 2020

Drew McIntyre celebrating his WWE Championship win with the three fans allowed at the Performance Center for Wrestlemania #coronavirus #Wrestlemania36 pic.twitter.com/L7zUw7mFVK — Shane Palma (@ShanePalma11) March 12, 2020

"Mr.Mcmahon! Everyone is panicking about the coronavirus; What are we going to do about the upcoming XFL Events and Wrestlemania?!"



Vince Mcmahon: pic.twitter.com/NDkWrIO4Gw



— Dandy Orton (@TheShiniestDan) March 12, 2020

NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS all suspend their seasons.



As for #WWE #Wrestlemania being canceled/postponed, Vince McMahon be like pic.twitter.com/d9rbtIt7rp



— Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com (@aaronrift) March 12, 2020

Someone in WWE: we need to cancel Wrestlemania



Vince McMahon:



#coronapocalypse pic.twitter.com/rGmgLpKPGv







— HappyXavienHowardFan (@XavienFanbuner) March 13, 2020

WE WELCOME YOU TO WRESTLEMANIA!



TONIGHT WE HAVE SET A NEW ATTENDANCE RECORD OF 81,657! pic.twitter.com/G0yJL1B7AY



— 𝔽𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔽𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕠𝕝𝕝𝕠𝕨𝕖𝕣𝕤 ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) March 13, 2020

I'm envisioning a scenario in which Vince McMahon just does Wrestlemania by himself pic.twitter.com/GnoZLWBOwX — Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) March 12, 2020

Vince McMahon arriving at the Tampa airport the day before WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/HQRQY3QInG — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) March 13, 2020

As of the typing of this tweet, Vince McMahon doesn’t give a shit about no coronavirus. XFL & WrestleMania is still on pic.twitter.com/PLHX7d4UDj — King Hive (@Michael_Ray423) March 12, 2020

"Mr. McMahon! What are your plans regarding potentially cancelling Wrestlemania for the safety of the wrestlers' health?"



Vince McMahon: pic.twitter.com/uA9W7ZNBY2



— Dandy Orton (@TheShiniestDan) March 12, 2020

Coronavirus: I’ll make that you cancel Wrestlemania



Vince McMahon: pic.twitter.com/yBo0edaai7



— David Hurtado.C (@David_HurtadoC) March 12, 2020

Most Sporting events: *cancel*

Wrestlemania 36: pic.twitter.com/NkOVWXW6UG

— the streets call me ciece (@sassyreigns) March 12, 2020

Vince McMahon literally booked himself in a tag team match against God... and y’all thinking he gonna cancel WrestleMania? pic.twitter.com/6X7JsrgE6E — 334. (@thethreefou) March 12, 2020

NBA: Suspended

NHL: Suspended

MLB: Suspended

Disney: Closed

XFL: Cancelled

E3: Cancelled

Movies: Delayed



WrestleMania: pic.twitter.com/2qrjIsyADA















— JB (@SUPERZOMGBBQ) March 13, 2020

While the situation certainly isn't a laughing matter, it's nice to know that wrestling fans are taking what might (and should) be the eventual cancellation/postponement of WWE's flagship event in stride.

