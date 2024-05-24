Fans hilariously mistake DeMario Douglas as random person with Christian Gonzalez

DeMario Douglas was the No. 1 receiver for the New England Patriots in the final stretch of the season last year, but he still isn’t the most recognizable face on the roster.

Not yet, at least.

There was no better proof of that than a moment at an airport when he was with teammate Christian Gonzalez, who was swarmed with fans wanting to take a picture. One would think the fans would have wanted a picture with both players. I mean, it’s not every day you run into two NFL players, right?

But the fans seemingly didn’t recognize Douglas. So instead of asking him to join in the group selfie, they instead asked him to hold the camera and take the picture. Ouch.

Some fans saw Gonzo in the airport and asked Pop to take a pic lmao pic.twitter.com/AtWdcf3iGo — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) May 24, 2024

To be fair, football players are harder to recognize in public due to them wearing helmets on the field. Gonzalez was the first-round draft pick for the Patriots last season, and through his first four games, he looked like an elite corner right out of the gates.

Even Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill sung his praises.

Douglas flew under the radar, but he was without question one of the best players on the Patriots offense last season. There will clearly come a time when he’ll no longer be passed up for pictures.

Perhaps it’ll be as soon as this year with an improved quarterbacks room and a new regime determined to put more focus on the offense.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire